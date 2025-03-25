Lawsuit Alleges LADWP Power Line Contributed to Deadly Palisades Fire

The lawsuit alleges the agency engaged in a deliberate cover-up to conceal the line’s involvement

A lawsuit filed Monday alleges that downed power lines from wooden poles snapped by hurricane-force winds contributed to the Palisades Fire, one of the most destructive in Los Angeles history, destroying nearly 7,000 structures and killing 12 people, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

The lawsuit, filed by attorney Alexander Robertson, claims the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power attempted to cover up the role of its electrical equipment in the fire. LADWP initially told the Washington Post that the power line in question had not been energized for five years, but later acknowledged in a March 20 statement to Robertson’s firm that it was active at the time of ignition. The lawsuit alleges the agency engaged in a deliberate cover-up to conceal the line’s involvement in the fire’s spread.

LADWP has denied responsibility, stating in a March 25 release that while the referenced power line had been re-energized in 2024, neither the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) nor any other investigative agency has identified its equipment as a source of ignition. LADWP spokesperson Ellen Cheng confirmed Tuesday that the power line was energized on the day of the fire but was de-energized before 10:30 p.m., when the lawsuit alleges it ignited brush. The agency added that the Royal-Monte Grande 1 Line, an overhead 34.5 kV sub-transmission line located about a quarter-mile from the suspected fire origin, recorded no faults or anomalies at the time of ignition. It also said preemptive measures were taken before the windstorm, including manually de-energizing a portion of the line on Jan. 7 at 2:15 p.m.

The lawsuit claims the downed line, located near LADWP’s Temescal Water Tank on the Temescal Canyon Trail, became a second ignition point, fueling flames that consumed homes in The Summit neighborhood before merging with the wind-driven fire sweeping through Pacific Palisades and Malibu. The fire’s primary ignition site is suspected to be near Skull Rock, where smoldering embers from a previous fireworks-related blaze may have reignited, according to Los Angeles Daily News. The official cause remains under investigation.

The lawsuit also highlights an alleged water shortage that hindered firefighting efforts.

The 117-million-gallon Santa Ynez Reservoir, the primary water source for Pacific Palisades, had been empty for nearly a year due to repairs, leaving only 3 million gallons available across three smaller tanks. Hydrants reportedly ran dry after 12 hours, worsening the fire’s impact.