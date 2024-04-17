Legislation Seeks to Place Speed Cameras on Pacific Coast Highway

The Proposed System Would Work Alongside Radar Feedback Signs, with Violators Facing Fines of up to $500

Malibu officials, led by Sen. Ben Allen, are advancing two transportation bills, one of which proposes the implementation of speed cameras along Pacific Coast Highway, according to a post from Patch.

SB 1297, introduced by Sen. Allen, aims to install up to five speed cameras along the 21-mile stretch of PCH within Malibu. The proposed system would work alongside radar feedback signs, with violators facing fines of up to $500. Recently, on April 10, the bill received approval from the Senate Transportation Committee, according to Patch, marking progress in its legislative journey. However, it still requires endorsement from the full Senate and Assembly before reaching Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk for potential enactment.

The impetus for this legislation arose following a tragic incident last fall, wherein four Pepperdine University students lost their lives after being struck by a driver allegedly exceeding 100 mph on PCH. Authorities reported that the victims were standing by the roadside, where the speed limit is 45 mph, according to Patch.