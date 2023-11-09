“Les Misérables” Auditions Being Held at Theatre Palisades Youth

Actors Are Required to Prepare a One-Minute Vocal Selection From a Broadway or Disney Musical

Theatre Palisades Pierson Playhouse, located at 941 Temescal Canyon Rd., is gearing up for “Les Misérables” and auditions are now open for aspiring young actors between grades 4-12 (under age 18). The production is under the direction of Lara Ganz.

Auditions will take place over four days, split into two blocks of 10 actors each day, as outlined below. Interested actors can schedule auditions in advance by contacting Lara Ganz. Walk-ins are also welcome and will be accommodated as time permits.

Audition Schedule:

Monday, Nov 13 | Wednesday, Nov 15 (3:30-6:00 p.m.) Block A: 3:30-4:40 p.m. Block B: 4:45-6:00 p.m.



Actors are required to prepare a one-minute vocal selection from a Broadway or Disney musical and wear appropriate attire for dancing. Vocal selections from “Les Misérables” are not only acceptable but encouraged. Selected actors may be invited to attend callback workshops on Saturday, Nov 11, and Saturday, Nov 18.

The casting team includes Rebecca Barragan, Mark Marchillo, Nathan Heldman, and Aaron Jung.

Following the casting process, group classes focusing on music will commence on Wednesdays after school and Saturday afternoons. Full rehearsals are scheduled to begin on Jan 8, 2024, taking place on Mondays and Wednesdays after school and on Saturdays. Further details will be provided during auditions.

Save the dates for the performances on the weekends of February 23 and March 1, 2024.

For more information, go to https://theatrepalisades.org/youth/.

