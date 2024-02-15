“Les Misérables” Comes to Pierson Playhouse

Engaging a cast of 54 students, aged 7 to 17, from various schools spanning Pacific Palisades to Pasadena

The youth and teen divisions of Theatre Palisades present “Les Misérables School Edition,” a Tony Award–winning French musical adaptation, at the Pierson Playhouse from February 23 to March 3.

Directed by Lara Ganz, the show delves into themes of love, redemption, and sacrifice in the face of adversity, delivering a message that resonates particularly in today’s context. The narrative unfolds in 19th-century France, where Jean Valjean’s journey from petty thief to an honest man becomes a testament to faith and hope amid dire circumstances. The relentless pursuit by Inspector Javert and the backdrop of a student uprising contribute to the emotional depth of the story.

Ganz, inspired by her own impactful encounter with “Les Misérables” on Broadway during her youth, expressed a calling to stage the production, emphasizing its enduring relevance to contemporary global issues. The musical, known for its memorable score, has garnered over 100 international awards and holds the distinction of being the world’s longest-running musical.

In addition to the captivating performances, the production boasts innovative costumes designed by Gillian Calof, TPY Costume Designer and sustainability advocate. Incorporating elements from past, present, and future with an eco-conscious approach, Calof repurposed materials, contributing to the overall theme of social justice embedded in “Les Misérables.” Collaborating with David Montgomery, Vanessa Schachter, and multimedia artist Zoë Poledouris-Roché, the costume team presents a dystopian vision, merging Steam Punk aesthetics with the Paris Uprising of 1832.

For more information, go to https://theatrepalisades.org/youth/