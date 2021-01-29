Lieu, Bloom, Allen, Bonin and More to Attend Pacific Palisades Democratic Club’s Annual Meeting

Meeting to take place via zoom this Sunday

Every year the Pacific Palisades Democratic Club holds a meeting, open to all, featuring local elected officials.

This year, US Rep. Ted Lieu, State Sen. Ben Allen, Assemblymember Richard Bloom, L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, L.A. City Councilmember Mike Bonin, and L.A. Unified School Board member Nick Melvoin will attend what PPDC calls its Annual Meeting on Sunday, January 31, between 2 and 3:30 PM.

According to the PPDC, attendees can expect the following at the meeting: Lieu, recently named an impeachment manager by Nancy Pelosi, will talk about writing articles of impeachment while in hiding at the Capitol on Jan. 6; Allen will discuss how California is going to handle challenges created by the pandemic; Bloom will cover the urgent need for affordable housing bills; Kuehl will discuss helpful new county programs and services created because of Covid-19; Bonin will share how the city plans to cope with the economic disaster created by COVID-1; and Melvoin will give an update on the plan to reopen schools.

For everyone’s safety, this year’s gathering will take place on Zoom. The electeds will share their thoughts about priorities for 2021, followed by Q&A.

This event serves as the club’s official “annual meeting” (though the club holds many events throughout the year and its board meets monthly), at which the 2021 executive board candidate slate and proposed bylaw modifications will be up for ratification by all club members in good standing who are present.

Admission is free for anyone who wants to watch the event, with donations requested to help defray costs ($10 suggested). Club members who have paid their 2021 dues will be able not only to watch, but also to appear on camera and submit questions.

Visit PALIDEMS.ORG to register.

