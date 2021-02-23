Lifeguards Have Busy Weekend

Wind swells, inshore holes, warm weather result in buys weekend for lifeguards

Summer-esque weather combined with a combination of hazardous ocean conditions resulted in a busy weekend for local lifeguards.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division a combination of strong winds, large inshore holes and crowded beaches made for weekend tally of 71 ocean rescues across the region.

“Saturday morning, we saw crowded lineups early before strong N/NE winds impacted much of the Santa Monica Bay. These cross/offshore winds aligned with uneven ocean floor and short period wind swell to create hazardous conditions for many surfers/swimmers resulting in several ocean rescues,” lifeguards said. “Inshore holes continue to be leading cause for ocean rescues over the past couple of weeks.”

Sunday was much of the same, lifeguards say, as another off-season beach day brought flocks of people to local beaches. With warm weather expected next weekend as well, it looks as lifeguards will continue to be busy.

So what causes these inshore holes?

“At certain times of the year, especially during or after periods of large surf, the ocean bottom can be very uneven. Waves break in shallow water and displace the sand on the ocean floor. Ocean patrons may notice this condition while walking through the water close to shore, when just one step sends you from ankle-deep to waist-deep water,” lifeguards say.

According to lifeguards, these areas may be somewhat difficult to identify and beachgoers should consult a lifeguard before entering the water to get a report of the conditions.