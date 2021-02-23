Lifeguards Have Busy Weekend

Wind swells, inshore holes, warm weather result in buys weekend for lifeguards

Summer-esque weather combined with a combination of hazardous ocean conditions resulted in a busy weekend for local lifeguards.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division a combination of strong winds, large inshore holes and crowded beaches made for weekend tally of 71 ocean rescues across the region.

“Saturday morning, we saw crowded lineups early before strong N/NE winds impacted much of the Santa Monica Bay. These cross/offshore winds aligned with uneven ocean floor and short period wind swell to create hazardous conditions for many surfers/swimmers resulting in several ocean rescues,” lifeguards said. “Inshore holes continue to be leading cause for ocean rescues over the past couple of weeks.”

Sunday was much of the same, lifeguards say, as another off-season beach day brought flocks of people to local beaches. With warm weather expected next weekend as well, it looks as lifeguards will continue to be busy.

So what causes these inshore holes?

“At certain times of the year, especially during or after periods of large surf, the ocean bottom can be very uneven. Waves break in shallow water and displace the sand on the ocean floor. Ocean patrons may notice this condition while walking through the water close to shore, when just one step sends you from ankle-deep to waist-deep water,” lifeguards say.

According to lifeguards, these areas may be somewhat difficult to identify and beachgoers should consult a lifeguard before entering the water to get a report of the conditions.

in News
Related Posts
P-22. Photo: NPS/Jeff Sikich.
News

An Old Mountain Lion Going Strong After a Decade

February 23, 2021

Read more
February 23, 2021

P-22 fitted with new GPS radio collar By Chad Winthrop Biologists have put a new GPS radio collar on P-22,...
News, Video

American Red Cross Blood Drive on February 23 Needs Your Help: Palisades Today – February, 22, 2021

February 23, 2021

Read more
February 23, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * American Red Cross Blood Drive on February 23 Needs Your Help...
News, Real Estate

Large Properties Drive-up Palisades Home Sales Amid Pandemic

February 22, 2021

Read more
February 22, 2021

Annual report shows single-family home sales spiking in Palisades By Sam Catanzaro Interest in large properties with five-bedrooms or more...
News, Video

Asian Woman Verbally Assaulted in Racially Motivated Attack

February 19, 2021

Read more
February 19, 2021

While walking near the intersection of Bundy and Montana an Asian woman was verbally assaulted by a man walking his...

Harvest Apple Pie from WInston Pies. Photo: Facebook.
Dining, News

Popular Brentwood Pie Shop Opening Santa Monica Location

February 18, 2021

Read more
February 18, 2021

Santa Monica storefront for Winston Pies By Kerry Slater One of Los Angeles’s best pie shops based out of Brentwood...
News, Video

Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes In Westside Neighborhoods.

February 18, 2021

Read more
February 18, 2021

Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, what vehicles are most at risk and prevention techniques in this video brought...
News

Authorities ID Pedestrian Killed Crossing PCH in Pacific Palisades

February 17, 2021

Read more
February 17, 2021

27-year-old Carlos Barahona as victim in Sunday crash Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was killed by an oncoming car...
News, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor

February 17, 2021

Read more
February 17, 2021

A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...
News, Westside Wellness

Palisades Alliance For Seniors Holding Grief Zoom Meeting

February 16, 2021

Read more
February 16, 2021

This week the Palisades Alliance for Seniors is hosting a Zoom meeting this week featuring an important and timely topic...
News, Video

Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?

February 16, 2021

Read more
February 16, 2021

A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways....

The scene near where a pedestrian was fatally stuck by a car Sunday night. Photo: Citizen App.
News

Pedestrian Fatally Stuck by Car in Pacific Palisades

February 16, 2021

Read more
February 16, 2021

Pedestrian along PCH killed by car Sunday night A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in Pacific Palisades over...
News, Video

Palisades Locals Nominated For Golden Globes, Critics Choice and Sag Awards: Palisades Today – February, 15, 2021

February 16, 2021

Read more
February 16, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Locals Nominated For Golden Globes, Critics Choice and Sag Awards...
News, Real Estate, Video

Video: America’s Most Expensive Home Hits the Westside Market

February 14, 2021

Read more
February 14, 2021

A Westside mansion that took 600 workers nearly a decade to build has hit the market as the most pricey...
News, Real Estate

Pacific Palisades Community Council Housing Letter

February 12, 2021

Read more
February 12, 2021

From the Pacific Palisades Community Council The Board unanimously approved the Housing Element Update EIR comment letter, proposed by the PPCC Community...
News, Real Estate, Video

Is Hunter Biden Renting a Home on the Venice Canals?

February 12, 2021

Read more
February 12, 2021

Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR