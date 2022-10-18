After her Palisades Gallery was burglarized, Katie O’Neil asks for the return of her treasured paintings.
Local Artist Asks for Return of Stolen Paintings After Gallery Break in
L.A. City Council Seeks to Add 100 miles of bus-only lanes Within Five Years
October 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
L.A’s public transportation network is known for being slow due to traffic congestion. A new motion by L.A. City Council...
PPCC Letter on Potential Changes to Palisades Bus Stops
May 23, 2022 Palisades News
The following is a letter from the Pacific Palisades Community Council on potential changes to the design of bus stops...
Pali High Student Hosts Free Lemonade Stand to Raise Awareness for Breast Cancer Research
May 11, 2022 Staff Writer
Palisades High School freshman, Emmy Pynes (15), started Pinkfinity (www.pinkfinity.org) after her aunt was diagnosed with breast cancer at the...
Super Bowl 2023: Will California’s NFL Teams Prosper?
March 31, 2022 tj@smmirror.com
The Los Angeles Rams outperformed the Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI, resulting in an NFL title returning to the...
How Does Ecommerce Evolve in 2022?
March 31, 2022 tj@smmirror.com
Ecommerce was proved to be one of the main ways of shopping experience of the future even before Covid-19 pandemic....
Zantac Linked To Higher Risk Of Cancer?
March 9, 2022 tj@smmirror.com
Zantac, a medication used to relieve heartburn and other stomach problems, has been linked with cancer risk. A study published...
Coastal Palisades Mansion Lists for $14.5 Million
French inspired mansion features ocean views By Dolores Quintana A beautiful French inspired coastal mansion has been put on sale...
Stunning Music Academy in Brentwood will celebrate its Grand Opening, Sunday, February 20th.
February 18, 2022 tj@smmirror.com
Introducing the second location of the highly successful Angeles Academy of Music, which has become an icon of Westwood Village. ...
Gladstones Expanding to San Diego
October 20, 2021 Staff Writer
Westside Dining Scene October 21, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Pacific Palisades venerable seafood restaurant Gladstones will be opening a new...
Community Volunteer Patrol Program Brings Civilians New Insight Into Law Enforcement
October 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The West LA Police Department has a community patrol program bridging the gap between civilians and law enforcement. Video brought...
How to Register Your Sports Betting Account with Betway?
September 23, 2021 tj@smmirror.com
Betway is one of the best international sports betting companies. It is one of the oldest gambling platforms. In order...
The Marketing Benefits of Feather Flags
September 10, 2021 tj@smmirror.com
If you’re a business owner in Los Angeles, feather flags can be a great marketing tool. These marketing tools are...
Final Weekend of Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series With New Movies Added
August 28, 2021 tj@smmirror.com
WHERE: Marina del Rey Boat Launch Ramp, 13477 Fiji Way at Parking Lot #2 COST: $20 per vehicle, per movie...
How do Affiliates Leverage Success for Companies?
August 23, 2021 tj@smmirror.com
he world of eCommerce is becoming increasingly competitive every day, and as a result, Canadian companies must get creative with...
Bonin’s Will Roger Beach Homeless Shelter Proposal Deemed Infeasible
August 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
City Administrative Officer concludes majority of proposed sites are infeasible for residential use By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember Mike Bonin’s proposal...
