Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Local Business Being Sued For Non ADA Compliance
* Property Crime Shows Slight Increase In Recent Compstat Report
All this and more on today's show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Local Business Being Sued For Non ADA Compliance: Palisades Today – January 31th, 2022
LA Metro Reinstates Ticketing
February 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After nearly two years of free rides, the LA county metropolitan transportation authority has reinstated travel fares for most riders....
Despite Vision Zero Traffic Deaths in LA Are Soaring
February 1, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
2021 deadliest year in nearly two decades for pedestrians in LA By Sam Catanzaro In 2015, Los Angeles Mayor Eric...
Man Charged With Murder in Death of Brianna Kupfer
January 31, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Shawn Laval Smith faces one count of murder in connection to January 13 stabbing By Sam Catanzaro A man has...
City Planning Overrules the Pacific Palisades Design Review Board’s Decision and Approves Hydration Room
January 30, 2022 Staff Writer
15278 Antioch Street proposal approved despite community pushback City officials have been the green light for the Hydration Room to...
Local Business Closing After 20 Years On Main Street
January 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The owners of Arts & Letters say goodbye to the community after 20 years of business. Learn why they are...
Analysis of First 15 Years of Mountain Lion Locations Reveals They Thrive in Shrublands and Rarely Enter Residential Areas
January 27, 2022 Staff Writer
They also exhibit flexibility as they persist in one of the world’s largest cities According to a recently published National...
Local Stakeholders React to Bonin’s Decision Not to Seek Reelection
January 27, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Allies and opponents of City Councilmember Mike Bonin weigh in By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin’s decision...
Bonin Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection
January 26, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Councilmember cites chronic depression in Wednesday announcement By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin has announced that he...
Market Report: Spice Up Your Salad with Watermelon Radish
January 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Watermelon radishes are a fun, unique, and spicy way to create the perfect winter salad..Video brought to you by School...
Pandemic Propels Lifelong Educators to Open New Preschool in the Palisades!
January 26, 2022 Staff Writer
By Susan Payne Look out, Palisades: Two educators with more than 50 years combined experience are opening a new preschool...
Current Progress of Permanent Veteran Housing on The West LA VA Campus
January 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA...
Original Hot Dog on a Stick on Track for Remodel
January 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After 75 years of business the original Hot Dog on a Stick in Santa Monica is set to be demolished...
Large Vigil Held After Fatal Stabbing Of Palisades Native Brianna Kupfer: Palisades Today – January 24th, 2022
January 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Live Oak Tree Planted In Honor Palisades 100th Birthday* Large Vigil Held...
City Breaks Ground on Water Self-Sufficiency Project
January 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
City Representative Sunny Wang explains what the new improvements to the Arcadia Water Treatment Plant will mean for local residents..Video...
Updating Palisades’ Residential Zoning Rules and Baseline Mansionization Ordinance?
January 21, 2022 Staff Writer
PPCC discusses outdated residential zoning rules and baseline mansionization ordinance By Dolores Quintana Should there be changes made to rules...
