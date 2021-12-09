Owner Lana Negrete shares her thoughts on the rise in local crime after her business Santa Monica Music Center was broken into for the third time since the start of the pandemic.
.
Local Business Falls Victim to 3rd Robbery Since Start of The Pandemic
Matt Damon Finally Sells Pacific Palisades Mansion
December 10, 2021 Staff Writer
Actor makes $3 million profit on sale By Dolores Quintana Actor Matt Damon has finally sold his Pacific Palisades mansion...
Infrastructure Act Passage to Provide Billions for LA Public Projects
December 10, 2021 Staff Writer
Sepulveda Transit Corridor, LAX modernization, and more to benefit from federal funds By Dolores Quintana Now that the Infrastructure Investment...
Guests at Palisades Home Robbed at Gunpoint During Holiday Party
LAPD has said that they are currently investigating more than 100 similar robberies that have taken place in the last...
Marina Del Rey All Set to Make the Season Bright: 59th Annual Holiday Boat Parade and Holiday Lights Display Returns in December
Throughout December, nightly 4-10 p.m. Marina Lights at Burton Chace Park – 13650 Mindanao Way There’s nothing more festive than...
Former Head of LADWP Agrees to Plead Guilty to Bribery Charge
The former general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) has agreed to plead guilty to...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Hold Holiday Food Drive With Their Kids
December 7, 2021 Staff Writer
A-List couple give back to the community over Thanksgiving weekend By Dolores Quintana A-List acting couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben...
Activists Respond to Potential Tree Removal at Palisades Recreation Center.
December 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Resilient Palisades president comments on the potential removal of two mature eucalyptus trees from the Palisades Recreation Center. Video brought...
LA City Clerk Confirms Bonin Recall Petition Headed to Verification Stage
December 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
City Clerk has until January 2, 2022 to verify signatures By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Clerk has confirmed...
YMCA Simon Meadow Tree Lot Officially Open For The Season: Palisades Today – December 6, 2021
December 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* YMCA Simon Meadow Tree Lot Officially Open For The Season* Man Attacked...
Holiday Festivities at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel
December 4, 2021 Staff Writer
Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel brings the magic of the season to life with festivities for the entire family, from...
Developer Donates $1 Million to Support Housing Development at the West Los Angeles VA Campus
Pledge includes a $500,000 monetary donation and $500,000 in pro bono work By Staff Writer Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has...
Palisades Crime Update
Submitted by Brian Espin #37430, LAPD Senior Lead Officer (Pacific Palisades) Last week was a little busier than I wanted...
It’s Time for the Annual Pacific Palisades HoHoHo!
Local elves have been busy organizing for Santa’s arrival at the free and festive, all-community celebration on Saturday, December 11...
Enforcement of COVID Vaccine Mandate Begins for Los Angeles Business Owners
December 2, 2021 Staff Writer
Fines of up to $5,000 now in effect By Dolores Quintana Enforcement of the SafePass Ordinance in Los Angeles began...
Pali High Water Polo Team Ends Season as City and Regional Champs
November 30, 2021 Staff Writer
Boys Water Polo team has a november to remember By Dolores Quintana The boys water polo team at Palisades Charter...
Brentwood Apartments Listed for $38 Million
Goshen Avenue property with 68 units on market By Dolores Quintana Jeffrey Nemoy, a property investor from Santa Monica, has
One of LA's Best Omakase Counters is Tucked Away in a Santa Monica Hotel Lobby
Sushi Chef Masa Shimakawa's Soko restaurant offers an extraordinary culinary experience By Sam Catanzaro Tucked into the lobby of a