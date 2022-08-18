Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash

Derek Traeger (left) passed away August 15 in a car crash while on duty. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Twitter).

Derek Traeger passes away 

By Dolores Quintana

The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active duty death of one of their own on August 15.

Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger, a six year veteran of the LA County Lifeguard force, died in a car crash while on duty on August 14. No further details of Treager’s death have been shared as yet, but the social media accounts stated that when more detail become available, they will be shared with the public. 

“It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Ocean Lifeguard Traeger faithfully served the County of Los Angeles for 6 years and was last assigned to the Beaches of Santa Monica North,” reads a post from LA County Lifeguards. “Traeger understood better than most what it means to wear the red trunks. His passion for life, art, the ocean, and his lifeguard family was evident in every moment he lived.” 

“The LA County Fire Department Peer Support Team has been activated and services are available for family and team members,” the post continues. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, & colleagues of OL Traeger.”

A procession was held for  Traeger from the county morgue in Boyle Heights to a funeral home in Lomita. 

Traeger was born and raised in San Pedro where he learned to swim and surf. He was a LA County Junior life guard for nine years, and Cadet for two years. He swam for San Pedro High School and was captain of the San Pedro High surf team before attending California State University Long Beach.

in News
Related Posts
News

Illegal Dumping at Palisades-Malibu YMCA Will Cost Organization $1,500

August 19, 2022

Read more
August 19, 2022

Three bags of mulch dumped on environmentally sensitive land  By Dolores Quintana An incident of illegal dumping on the Palisades-Malibu...

Flood waters surging over the Oroville Dam spillway in California and damaging the surrounding channel on Feb. 11, 2017. Photo: William Croyle/California Department of Water Resources.
News

Scientists From UCLA Find Catastrophic Megastorm Now Twice as Likely to Happen in California

August 18, 2022

Read more
August 18, 2022

Disaster that would likely cost $1 trillion, study finds By Dolores Quintana Climate scientists from UCLA and the National Center...

Photo: Instagram (@farmshopca).
Dining, News

Farmshop Brings Back Dinner Menu

August 18, 2022

Read more
August 18, 2022

Full dinner service back for the first time since the pandemic By Dolores Quintana According to the Brentwood Country Mart’s Instagram page,...
Dining, News

Goop Superfina Opening Westside Ghost Kitchen

August 17, 2022

Read more
August 17, 2022

Gwyneth Paltrow coming to Santa Monica August 31 By Dolores Quintana Goop Founder Gwyneth Paltrow has added another arm to...

Photo: Instagram (Go Go Bird).
Dining, News

Chicken Tender Festival Coming to Beverly Hills This Weekend

August 17, 2022

Read more
August 17, 2022

Tenderfest happening at the Wallis Annenberg Center this Saturday By Dolores Quintana  Tenderfest is coming to Beverly Hills at the...

Linguine Santa Barbara Sea Urchin from Angelini Osteria. Photo: Facebook (@angeliniosteria).
Dining, News

Palisades Italian Restaurant Named Among Best in Southern California

August 17, 2022

Read more
August 17, 2022

Angelini Ristorante included in the LA Times’ Best of the Southland poll By Dolores Quintana A Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant...
News, Upbeat Beat

Pacific Palisades Community Council Election Update

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council At the regularly scheduled PPCC meeting of August 11, 2022, we held a...
News, Upbeat Beat

Pacific Palisades Crime Update

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin Good Afternoon Everyone, Thank you to everyone who joined me on the...

JNF-USA LA Board Member & Event Co-Chair Joe Rosen, Michael Rosenmayer, Tyson Parsons, Ben Posen. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Upbeat Beat

Golfers Swing Big for Charity in Pacific Palisades

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

August 1 event raised record funds for Jewish National Fund-USA at Riviera Country Club  Jewish National Fund-USA recently announced record...
News

Pali High Returns From Summer With Later Start Time

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

School year begins August 17 at 8:30 a.m. By Ashley Sloan Students at Palisades High School begin the new school...
News

Los Angeles Officials Propose Outright Citywide Ban on Oil Drilling

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Ordinance would prohibit new oil and gas extraction and phase out existing extraction operations Last week the Los Angeles City...
News, Video

Construction Is Nearly Underway At The 76 Station On West Sunset: Palisades Today – August 15th, 2022

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Auxiliary Unit 283 Helps Underserved Children Prepare For Back To School * Construction...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Housing Mogul Howard Ruby Sells Century-Old Bel Air Estate for $35 Million

August 13, 2022

Read more
August 13, 2022

1.6-acre estate is located at 500 and 512 Perugia Way By Dolores Quintana Corporate housing mogul Howard Ruby has sold...

Photo: The Agency
News, Real Estate

Ben Affleck Lists Palisades Bachelor Pad for Nearly $30 Million

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

Affleck purchased the property after his 2018 divorce from ex-wife Jennifer Garner for $19 million By Dolores Quintana Ben Affleck...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist ​​There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR