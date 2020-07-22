Local Restaurant and Lounge Sees Handful of Positive COVID-19 Cases

Nine confirmed COVID-19 cases at Malibu’s Moonshadows

By Sam Catanzaro

A handful of employees at a local restaurant and lounge have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to county public health data.

Nine employees at Moonshadows–the popular restaurant and cocktail lounge on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu–have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Los Angeles Department of Public Health (Public Health). Six of these cases are symptomatic and three are unsymptomatic data shows.

Palisades News has reached out to Moonshadows–which is open at the time of publishing–asking about any measures implemented in the wake of the positive cases and in addition if any of the employees who tested positive came into contact with costumers. The restaurant did “see” a Facebook message sent to them but has not responded at the time of publishing.

Other Westside restaurants with confirmed COVID-19 cases include Javier’s Restaurant in Century City (13 symptomatic, 3 unsymptomatic), Shake Shack in Century City (3 symptomatic, 0 unsymptomatic), Senor G’s in Playa Del Rey (5 symptomatic, 0 unsymptomatic) and Spago Beverly Hills (3 symptomatic, 0 unsymptomatic).