Local Restaurant Closes After 30 Years in The Village

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds
*Vote Now For Pacific Palisades Community Council’s Area And At-Large Elections
*Local Restaurant Closes After 30 Years in The Village
Show Sponsored by Santa Monica College
Anchor – Juliet Lemar

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

Extreme Weather Warning Issued As Intense Heatwave Coming This Week

August 30, 2022

Read more
August 30, 2022

Late Season Heatwave Predicted To Last Until Sunday By Dolores Quintana  The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat...
News, Real Estate, Video

Original Pierre Koenig Palisades Home On Sale For The First Time Ever: Palisades Real Estate Report – August 29th 2022

August 29, 2022

Read more
August 29, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Ben Affleck Is Selling His $30M Palisades Home* Original Pierre Koenig Palisades Home...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Home Prices In Southern California Have Dropped And May Continue Falling

August 27, 2022

Read more
August 27, 2022

Higher Mortgage Rates Are A Factor  Mortgage rates have continued to rise as Southern California heads closer to the Fall...

LAPD SWAT taking part in an exercise in April 2015. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

LAPD Policy on Military Equipment Is Passed by Los Angeles City Council

August 26, 2022

Read more
August 26, 2022

Final vote set for next week By Dolores Quintana AB 481, which was signed into law by Governor Newsom in...
News

LA Public Health Expands Monkeypox Vaccine Eligibility

August 26, 2022

Read more
August 26, 2022

Persons of any gender or sexual orientation who engaged in commercial and/or transactional sex in the past 14 days now...
News

Antisemitic Flyers Distributed to Homes in Pacific Palisades and Brentwood

August 25, 2022

Read more
August 25, 2022

Congressman Ted W. Lieu calls on FBI to launch formal investigation  By Sam Catanzaro On Thursday, Congressman Ted W. Lieu...

Photo: Facebook (@HolyCowBBQ).
Dining, News

Westside BBQ Joint Expanding to Redondo Beach

August 25, 2022

Read more
August 25, 2022

Holy Cow BBQ opening in the South Bay at the end of the month By Dolores Quintana Holy Cow BBQ...

Photo: Facebook (@rocapizzacalifornia).
Dining, News

New Pizzeria Set to Open Soon in Pacific Palisades

August 24, 2022

Read more
August 24, 2022

ROCA Pizza eyes fall opening date By Sam Catanzaro Pacific Palisades will be getting a new pizzeria in the coming...

Feature image: An August 21 paddle out in San Pedro for Derek Traeger. Photo: Facebook (@LACoLifeguards).
News

Life of Lifeguard Derek Traeger Celebrated in Paddle Out

August 24, 2022

Read more
August 24, 2022

Community gathers August 21 for paddle out in San Pedro  By Sam Catanzaro This past weekend family, friends and colleagues...

The Malibu Beach Inn. Photo: malibubeachinn.com.
News

Court Rejects Lawsuit Against the City of Malibu Over Denial of Malibu Beach Inn Hotel Swimming Pool Project

August 24, 2022

Read more
August 24, 2022

Court found that the action was barred by the statute of limitations On July 5 Judge James Chalfant dismissed a...

A 45-acre cluster of land was recently acquired by the National Park Service in the Circle X Ranch area of Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. Photo: National Park Service.
News, Upbeat Beat

National Park Service Acquires 45 Acres of Land Adjacent to the Backbone Trail

August 24, 2022

Read more
August 24, 2022

The land includes a cluster of four former privately-owned parcels The National Park Service (NPS) has acquired 45 acres of...

Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles’ office. Photo: House & Robertson Architects, Inc.
News, Upbeat Beat

California Legal Aid Providers Awarded $1.1 Million in Grants to Improve Pro Bono Services

August 24, 2022

Read more
August 24, 2022

Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles (LAFLA) will receive $383,696 The Legal Services Corporation (LSC) announced last week that it...

Chance the Rapper. Photo: Facebook (Lori Burns)
News

Dog Goes Blind After Suspected Oxycodone Overdose in Santa Monica’s Palisades Park

August 22, 2022

Read more
August 22, 2022

August 14 incident leaves dog “Chance the Rapper” blind By Dolores Quintana Lori Burns, a resident of Calabasas, California, took...
News

Voting Open for the Pacific Palisades Community Council Election

August 22, 2022

Read more
August 22, 2022

Voting will end on September 2nd at 9 p.m.  Voting is now open for the Pacific Palisades Community Council’s Area...
Crime, News

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

August 22, 2022

Read more
August 22, 2022

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brain Espin Good Evening, I hope this email finds you well.  As you can...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR