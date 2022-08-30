Local Restaurant Closes After 30 Years in The Village

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds
Santa Monica College
Anchor – Juliet Lemar
Extreme Weather Warning Issued As Intense Heatwave Coming This Week
August 30, 2022 Staff Writer
Late Season Heatwave Predicted To Last Until Sunday By Dolores Quintana The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat...
Original Pierre Koenig Palisades Home On Sale For The First Time Ever: Palisades Real Estate Report – August 29th 2022
August 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Ben Affleck Is Selling His $30M Palisades Home* Original Pierre Koenig Palisades Home...
Home Prices In Southern California Have Dropped And May Continue Falling
August 27, 2022 Staff Writer
Higher Mortgage Rates Are A Factor Mortgage rates have continued to rise as Southern California heads closer to the Fall...
LAPD Policy on Military Equipment Is Passed by Los Angeles City Council
August 26, 2022 Staff Writer
Final vote set for next week By Dolores Quintana AB 481, which was signed into law by Governor Newsom in...
LA Public Health Expands Monkeypox Vaccine Eligibility
August 26, 2022 Staff Writer
Persons of any gender or sexual orientation who engaged in commercial and/or transactional sex in the past 14 days now...
Antisemitic Flyers Distributed to Homes in Pacific Palisades and Brentwood
August 25, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Congressman Ted W. Lieu calls on FBI to launch formal investigation By Sam Catanzaro On Thursday, Congressman Ted W. Lieu...
Westside BBQ Joint Expanding to Redondo Beach
August 25, 2022 Staff Writer
Holy Cow BBQ opening in the South Bay at the end of the month By Dolores Quintana Holy Cow BBQ...
New Pizzeria Set to Open Soon in Pacific Palisades
August 24, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
ROCA Pizza eyes fall opening date By Sam Catanzaro Pacific Palisades will be getting a new pizzeria in the coming...
Life of Lifeguard Derek Traeger Celebrated in Paddle Out
August 24, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Community gathers August 21 for paddle out in San Pedro By Sam Catanzaro This past weekend family, friends and colleagues...
Court Rejects Lawsuit Against the City of Malibu Over Denial of Malibu Beach Inn Hotel Swimming Pool Project
Court found that the action was barred by the statute of limitations On July 5 Judge James Chalfant dismissed a...
National Park Service Acquires 45 Acres of Land Adjacent to the Backbone Trail
The land includes a cluster of four former privately-owned parcels The National Park Service (NPS) has acquired 45 acres of...
California Legal Aid Providers Awarded $1.1 Million in Grants to Improve Pro Bono Services
Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles (LAFLA) will receive $383,696 The Legal Services Corporation (LSC) announced last week that it...
Dog Goes Blind After Suspected Oxycodone Overdose in Santa Monica’s Palisades Park
August 22, 2022 Staff Writer
August 14 incident leaves dog “Chance the Rapper” blind By Dolores Quintana Lori Burns, a resident of Calabasas, California, took...
Voting Open for the Pacific Palisades Community Council Election
August 22, 2022 Staff Writer
Voting will end on September 2nd at 9 p.m. Voting is now open for the Pacific Palisades Community Council’s Area...
Palisades Weekly Crime Update
August 22, 2022 Palisades News
Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brain Espin Good Evening, I hope this email finds you well. As you can...
Local Restaurant Closes After 30 Years in The Village
National Park Service Acquires 45 Acres of Land Adjacent to the Backbone Trail
