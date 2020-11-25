Local Steakhouse Named Best in LA

Tomahawk Ribeye at Baltire. Photo: Facebook.

Acclaimed Brentwood steakhouse Baltaire wins 2020 honor

By Kerry Slater

An acclaimed local steakhouse has won the Best of Los Angeles Award – “Best Steakhouse – 2020”.

On November 17, Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community, announced that Baltaire Restaurant–located at 11647 San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood–won the Best of Los Angeles Award – “Best Steakhouse – 2020” honor.

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. “We’re honored to include Baltaire Restaurant into our BoLAA family.”

Baltaire–a venture from the team behind Coral Tree Cafe, Mora Italiano & FLINT By Baltaireis–, is helmed by Executive Chef Travis Strickland leading the kitchen and a certified sommelier conceptualizing cocktails and curating the wine list.

“The light and airy dining room gives way to a gorgeous outdoor terrace by way of floor-to-ceiling glass doors, providing spacious seating for sun-soaked lunches and lavish nighttime wining and dining. It is truly a completely re-imagined way to experience a steakhouse. The spacious dining room juxtaposes an intimate fireside lounge, complete with a baby grand piano, and a sprawling 2,500 square-foot outdoor terrace, ensuring an ideal setting for a variety of occasions,” the Best of Los Angeles write-up says of the restaurant.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,300 professional members living and working in Southern California and celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Edify TV: Layoffs Coming as LA County Suspends Outdoor Dining

November 25, 2020

Read more
November 25, 2020

“We are laying off about 70 percent of our staff,” says a local restaurant owner in the wake of LA County...

A Topanga home burns Tuesday morning. Photo: Citzen App.
Fire, News

Topanga House Goes up in Flames

November 25, 2020

Read more
November 25, 2020

Tuesday morning dryer fire put out by LA County firefighters By Sam Catanzaro A Topanga house went up in flames...
News, Video

Four Private Palisades Schools Receive Waivers to Re-open: Palisades Today – November, 23, 2020

November 24, 2020

Read more
November 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Four Private Palisades Schools Receive Waivers to Re-open * Homicides Reach...

Michael St Jean. Photo: LAPD (Twitter).
News

Missing Man Last Seen in Pacific Palisades

November 24, 2020

Read more
November 24, 2020

LAPD says man Michael St. Jean last seen on September 27 in Pacific Palisades By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles police...

The scene of a fatal car crash in Pacific Palisades over the weekend. Photo: Abraham Mohammed (Facebook).
News

Passenger Parked in Pacific Palisades Dies After Traffic Collision

November 24, 2020

Read more
November 24, 2020

Three-car crash occurs over the weekend in Pacific Palisades By Sam Catanzaro A man died after the car he was...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: 22-Story Office Building Planned for Westside

November 23, 2020

Read more
November 23, 2020

Learn about plans to bring a 22-story office building to the Westside in this video made possible by Santa Monica...
News, Uncategorized

Council to Vote on Homeless Encampment Ban

November 20, 2020

Read more
November 20, 2020

Los Angeles City Council to continue controversial item November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers are set to vote...

Steven Hamilton. Photo: SMPD.
Crime, News

91-Year-Old Palisades Resident Sent to Hospital After Mugging at SM CVS

November 20, 2020

Read more
November 20, 2020

Woman robbed exiting CVS at Lincoln Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard over weekend By Sam Catanzaro A 91-year-old woman Pacific...
Dining, News

Local Chefs React to 50 Percent Dining Capacity Regulations

November 20, 2020

Read more
November 20, 2020

Capacity in Los Angeles restaurants capped at 50 percent By Toi Creel Local restaurants are having to make some big...
News, Video

Ultra Runner Jeffrey Stern Sets New Record for 68 Mile Backbone Trail: Palisades Today – November, 19, 2020

November 20, 2020

Read more
November 20, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ultra Runner Jeffrey Stern Sets New Record for 68 Mile Backbone...
Dining, News

Randy’s Donuts Coming to Westside

November 20, 2020

Read more
November 20, 2020

2021 opening pegged for popular donut shop  By Kerry Slater  Randy’s Donuts is opening in a Santa Monica space that...
News, Video

Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market

November 19, 2020

Read more
November 19, 2020

Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...

Safety bollards recently installed on Chautauqua Boulevard. Photo: Councilmember Mike Bonin.
News, Westside Wellness

Another Dangerous Palisades Street Gets Saftey Improvements

November 18, 2020

Read more
November 18, 2020

Corona del Mar and Chautauqua Boulevard getting adding signage and more By Chad Winthrop A key intersection in Pacific Palisades...
News, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination

November 17, 2020

Read more
November 17, 2020

“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR