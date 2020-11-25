Local Steakhouse Named Best in LA

Acclaimed Brentwood steakhouse Baltaire wins 2020 honor

By Kerry Slater

An acclaimed local steakhouse has won the Best of Los Angeles Award – “Best Steakhouse – 2020”.

On November 17, Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community, announced that Baltaire Restaurant–located at 11647 San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood–won the Best of Los Angeles Award – “Best Steakhouse – 2020” honor.

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. “We’re honored to include Baltaire Restaurant into our BoLAA family.”

Baltaire–a venture from the team behind Coral Tree Cafe, Mora Italiano & FLINT By Baltaireis–, is helmed by Executive Chef Travis Strickland leading the kitchen and a certified sommelier conceptualizing cocktails and curating the wine list.

“The light and airy dining room gives way to a gorgeous outdoor terrace by way of floor-to-ceiling glass doors, providing spacious seating for sun-soaked lunches and lavish nighttime wining and dining. It is truly a completely re-imagined way to experience a steakhouse. The spacious dining room juxtaposes an intimate fireside lounge, complete with a baby grand piano, and a sprawling 2,500 square-foot outdoor terrace, ensuring an ideal setting for a variety of occasions,” the Best of Los Angeles write-up says of the restaurant.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,300 professional members living and working in Southern California and celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”