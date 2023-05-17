Local Students Among National Merit Scholarship Winners

Students Were Chosen From A Pool Of Over 15,000 Finalists And Are Among The 2,500 Recipients Of The Scholarship, Each Receiving A $2,500 College Scholarship.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced that three students from Pacific Palisades have been selected as winners of the prestigious National Merit Scholarship.

These students were chosen from a pool of over 15,000 finalists and are among the 2,500 recipients of the scholarship, each receiving a $2,500 college scholarship. The winners were evaluated based on their outstanding combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in challenging college studies.

A committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors reviewed various criteria, including academic records, PSAT scores, contributions and leadership in community activities, essays written by the students, and letters of recommendation.

The Pacific Palisades recipients of the National Merit Scholarship were Edward H. Kim, (Palisades Charter High School, probable career field: undecided), Sophie Y. Zhu, (Palisades Charter High School, probable career field: engineering) and Zoe K. Shin, (Harvard-Westlake School, probable career field: anthropology).