Locally Collected Seeds Used to Grow 100,000 Native Plants in Santa Monica Mountains Restoration Project

Restoration planting volunteers planted 100,000 native trees and plants during a two-year project. Milk cartons protect the saplings from getting eaten by small mammals. Photo: NPS / Joey Algiers.

Final planting event will be held Saturday, March 25 at 9 a.m. for the park’s largest ever restoration project

After two years of hard work, the largest-ever restoration project in the Santa Monica Mountains is finally reaching its end, with only a final planting event remaining. The project, which aimed to restore 100,000 native plants to five sites in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, involved around 3,000 volunteers who spent a total of 7,000 hours participating.

Funded by Snap, Inc., the Santa Monica Mountains Fund, and Re:wild, the project began in October 2021 and has seen the growth of 10,000 trees and 90,000 herbs and shrubs from locally collected seeds in the park’s Rancho Sierra Vista native plant nursery. The five project sites were all impacted by recent wildfires, including the Woolsey and Springs wildfires.

According to Joey Algiers, the restoration ecologist who has led the project, the planting strategy involved planting trees along riparian areas with perennial or seasonal creeks where water may exist underground. This not only creates critical habitat for a range of animals, including birds of prey, hawks, owls, bobcats, and mountain lions, but it also supports the growth of native trees like coast live oaks, valley oaks, willows, elderberries, California black walnuts, and western sycamores. Additionally, the restoration of these sites is expected to improve the habitat of sensitive species, such as the grasshopper sparrow and the threatened monarch butterfly.

“Nobody’s doing this kind of work – at least on a collective scale,” Algiers said. “Through long-term monitoring, we discovered that we had lost about 100,000 riparian trees prior to the November 2018 Woolsey Fire. The reason for that includes prolonged drought and other wildfires.”

The final planting event, to be held on March 25 at Rancho Sierra Vista in Newbury Park, will see around 30 high school students from East Los Angeles join dozens of other volunteers. According to Algiers, this project has brought together diverse people from all over the region and from all walks of life. He expressed his gratitude to the thousands of volunteers who made this restoration project a success.

in News
Related Posts
News

California Appeals Court Delivers Victory for Uber and Lyft, Allowing Independent Contractor Status for Drivers

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Proposition 22 exempted ride-share companies from certain labor laws, court rules in favor of the companies By Sam Catanzaro ​​A...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness to Restructure Operations

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Non-profit organization to phase out fiscal operations and community engagement by 2023, remaining funds to be managed by The People...

Dick Van Dyke speaking at the 2017 Phoenix Comicon at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons.
News

Actor Dick Van Dyke, 97, Crashes Car Into Wall on Slick Malibu Road

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirms moderate injuries sustained in accident attributed to rain-soaked roads Actor Dick Van Dyke was...

Photo caption for Venice, Brentwood and Westside photo: A 2017 RV fire in Westwood that resulted in the death of a man who was living inside the vehicle. Photo: LAFD.
News

LA City Council Approves Budgetary Resources for Rehousing RV Homeless Individuals

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

Two separate motions passed aimed to reduce recreational vehicle homelessness throughout Los Angeles Los Angeles City Council has taken steps...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Do You Think Elected Officials Should Help Keep Outdoor Dining Options Available for Restaurants? Take Our Survey and Share Your Thoughts

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed the way we live our lives, and one of the most significant impacts has been...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Draycott in Pacific Palisades to Host Chateau Reignac Wine Dinner

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

March 29 event will feature five-course dinner paired with select wines from the Bordeaux region  The Draycott in Pacific Palisades...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Proposed Bill AB 1217 Could Offer Much-Needed Relief to California Restaurants Facing New Fees and Restrictions on Outdoor Dining

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

Legislation would preempt local ordinances and preserve regulatory flexibility for struggling neighborhood restaurants By Sam Catanzaro A new bill proposed...

Photos: Vivi Gerson.
News

National Charity League Westside Chapter Empowers Young Women With Panel Discussion at the Brentwood Country Club

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

March 12 panel featured panelists representing the fields of education, medicine, entrepreneurship, marketing and sports. The National Charity League Westside...
News, Upbeat Beat

Post-Oscars Dinner and a Movie at Palisades Village

March 21, 2023

Read more
March 21, 2023

“All Quiet On The Western Front,” “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio,” and “The Sea Beast” screening at the Bay theatre The...

Maryam Zar. Photo: Bart Bartholomew.
News, Upbeat Beat

Senator Ben Allen Recognizes Maryam Zar as Woman of the Year

March 21, 2023

Read more
March 21, 2023

Attorney and human rights advocate, honored for advocacy work and local leadership Senator Ben Allen (D – Santa Monica) recognized...
News, Upbeat Beat

Los Angeles’ Institutions of Learning Offer Free Admission to LAUSD Students During Strike

March 21, 2023

Read more
March 21, 2023

Natural History Museum and La Brea Tar Pits provide free admission during three-day strike, Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens...
News

What Keeps You From Shopping Regularly at Palisades Village?

March 21, 2023

Read more
March 21, 2023

Earlier this month, we asked residents how often they shop at Palisades Village. More than half of respondents (54 percent)...
News

PPCC Shares Updates on Brush Clearance, Coastal Trail and Rogue Developers

March 20, 2023

Read more
March 20, 2023

Pacific Palisades community council March 9 meeting recap During its March 9 meeting, the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) shared...

Photo: Facebook (@SEIU99).
News

LAUSD Workers Prepare to Strike Tuesday for Better Working Conditions and Wages

March 20, 2023

Read more
March 20, 2023

Union representing workers, including custodians, cafeteria workers, teacher assistants and other support staff have voted to walk off the job...

Photo: Simon Berlyn for Douglas Elliman Realty.
News, Real Estate

Robert De Niro’s Iconic Malibu Beach Home Hits the Market for $21M

March 20, 2023

Read more
March 20, 2023

Oceanfront masterpiece boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a newly installed solar system with Tesla chargers By Dolores Quintana World...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR