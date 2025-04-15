Long Beach Replaces Santa Monica as Site of LA28 Olympic Beach Volleyball

Photo: LA28

Santa Monica’s withdrawal follows a public study session held by the City Council 

Beach volleyball at the 2028 Summer Olympics will now take place in Long Beach, marking a significant shift in plans that originally placed the sport in its historic birthplace of Santa Monica.

Organizers of the LA28 Games announced Monday a revised venue plan that includes relocating beach volleyball to Alamitos Beach in Long Beach. The update comes just days after Santa Monica officials confirmed the city had formally withdrawn from hosting duties following failed negotiations with LA28 over operational logistics, community benefits, and financial guarantees.

Santa Monica, widely considered the birthplace of modern beach volleyball, had been in discussions with the Olympic organizing committee since Los Angeles launched its initial bid in 2016. But after nearly two years of talks, the two sides could not reach an agreement that satisfied both parties.

“There is no better place to host the Olympic beach volleyball competition than Santa Monica, where the sport was born,” Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete said in a statement last week. “While we’re disappointed that an agreement was not realized, we remain eager to share in the Olympic spirit and will be proud regional partners.”

Long Beach, already set to host several Olympic events in 2028, including coastal rowing and open water swimming, will now add beach volleyball to its lineup. The matches will take place at Alamitos Beach, just blocks from other Olympic competition zones, including a temporary sport climbing wall and indoor target shooting venue at the Long Beach Convention Center.

“Every venue selected for the 2028 Games will provide athletes and fans the best possible experience,” said LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover in a statement. “This updated plan reflects our commitment to using iconic and accessible locations throughout the region.”

Santa Monica’s withdrawal follows a public study session held by the City Council in October 2024, during which members pushed for stronger protections for local residents and businesses, particularly those near the Santa Monica Pier. LA28 declined to revise its proposal, leading to the end of negotiations.

Despite stepping back as a venue, Santa Monica plans to support the Games as part of its CELEBRATE28 initiative, which includes efforts in sustainability, tourism, transportation, and community programming. The city is exploring the possibility of hosting watch parties, training sessions, and hospitality houses throughout the Olympic period.

The LA28 Games will be held July 14–30, 2028, with events staged across Southern California—from downtown Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley to the coastlines of Venice, Long Beach, and San Clemente.

