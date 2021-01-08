Longtime Pacific Palisades Italian Restaurant Temporarily Closed

Vittorio Ristorante on Marquez closed until January 12

By Kerry Slater

A popular Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant remains closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

As reported by Circling the News, Vittorio Ristorante on Marquez Avenue Marquez is closed until January 12 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Vanessa Pellegrini, co-owner of the restaurant said that they gave the restaurant a deep cleaning following the news of the positive test.

According to Pellegrini, Vittorio Ristorante employees must provide two negative COVID-19 tests before returning to work.

Vittorio Ristorante, located at 16646 Marquez Avenue, has been serving Pacific Palisades residents tasty, authentic Italian food since 1984. In addition to their pizza, pasta, fresh seafood, veal and chicken dishes, the restaurant’s garlic knots have become a favorite of countless of diners throughout the years.