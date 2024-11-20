Los Angeles City Council Codifies Sanctuary Protections for Migrants with New Citywide Ordinance

Photo: YouTube

Mayor Bass Prioritized the Ordinance after Trump’s Mass Deportation Threats

The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to officially designate the city as a “sanctuary” for migrants, barring the use of city resources, property, or personnel to assist federal immigration enforcement. This move came after Mayor Karen Bass realized that the city had never officially voted to approve such a resolution on November 14 which was accomplished two weeks after the election. 

President-elect Donald Trump promises “mass deportations” on “Day one” of his administration and to use the military and the Alien Enemies Act to accomplish his goals. Furthermore, he has said that he will insist that Congress pass laws that circumvent local cities’ and states’ sanctuary laws and withhold federal aid from any city or state that defies his deportation policies. 

The 13-0 vote strengthens existing policies and explicitly prohibits the direct or indirect sharing of data with federal immigration authorities. The ordinance was drafted quickly after City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto and Mayor Karen Bass prioritized its passage last week.

Councilmembers Traci Park and John Lee were not present for the vote.

The measure codifies protections for migrants living in the country without legal documentation, addressing gaps in previous policies. Newly appointed LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell reaffirmed the department’s long-standing policy of not engaging in immigration enforcement, consistent with the ordinance.

The new ordinance prohibits cooperation with federal immigration authorities in carrying out their duties and forbids any city resources from being used in enforcement actions.

Mayor Karen Bass is expected to sign the ordinance promptly, further solidifying Los Angeles’ stance as a sanctuary city.

