Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Installing Automated License Plate Recognition Cameras Throughout Malibu

The PCH near Lunita Rd. A camera mounted to metal “SIGNAL AHEAD/SPEED LIMIT 50” sign post. Photo: City of Malibu.

LASD has identified five locations throughout Malibu for the cameras

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is set to install approximately eight Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) cameras throughout Malibu for public safety purposes. The Malibu Public Safety Commission voted in favor of their installation on April 21, 2021, and the City Council authorized their purchase and installation on September 1, 2021. The city received a total of 12 cameras in December of 2022.

The LASD aims to use ALPR technology for various purposes such as investigating suspected criminal incidents, identifying and locating wanted persons, enforcing sanctions or orders, crime prevention or general law enforcement purposes, and crime analysis for subsequent investigations. LASD has identified five locations with vehicular traffic where ALPR data will be valuable for immediate alert action and long-term investigations. These locations are PCH/Lunita Road, PCH/Kanan Dume Road, Malibu Canyon Road/Civic Center Way, PCH/Cross Creek Road, and PCH/South Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

“The goal of the ALPR cameras is to enhance public safety by providing usable license plate data for use by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the contracted agency for law enforcement services,” a Public Safety Commission staff report reads. 

An estimated $26,000 was allocated from the General Fund for the equipment. According to LASD, they retain the right to remove ALPR data earlier based on limitations of data storage requirements and privacy concerns.

LASD’s privacy policy ensures that all conduct related to the capture, use retention and dissemination of information obtained through the use of ALPR complies with all applicable federal state and local laws. Audit trails will be maintained by LASD for a minimum of two years.

The ALPR cameras will be solar-powered; however Malibu staff recommended hardwiring them to a power source instead. Although five areas have been identified for camera placement with input from Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff station personnel who surveyed the areas originally identified for cameras were: the eastern entrance to Malibu, the western entrance to Malibu Latigo Canyon Road and PCH Malibu Crest Drive and Malibu Canyon Road 5 Kanan Dume Road and Cavalleri Drive 32350 PCH Las Flores Canyon Road and PCH Webb Way and PCH.

in News
Related Posts
News

LA Council Calls for Report on Addressing Delays in Voucher Process

February 28, 2023

Read more
February 28, 2023

Less than 6 percent of LA’s housing vouchers resulted in permanent housing last year Los Angeles City Council voted on...

Supervisors Janice Hahn and Holly Mitchell commemorate the signing of State legislation to return the land to the closest living heirs of the Charles and Willa Bruce. Credit / County of Los Angeles. Photo: LA County.
News

Historic Bruce’s Beach Property Sold for $20 Million, Ending Century-Long Battle

February 27, 2023

Read more
February 27, 2023

Sale finalized on January 30 By Dolores Quintana There has been some controversy surrounding the sale of Bruce’s Beach back...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

British Actress Thandiwe Newton Flips Rustic Topanga Home for a Profit

February 26, 2023

Read more
February 26, 2023

“Westworld” star makes $125,000 on recent sale By Dolores Quintana After only four months, actress Thandiwe Newton has sold her...
News, Real Estate

Beer Heir and Hollywood Producer Buys Malibu Mansion for $91 Million

February 25, 2023

Read more
February 25, 2023

6.6 acre Paradise Cove property sold to Edward H. Hamm Jr. Edward H. Hamm Jr., the heir to a massive...

Medly on Montana and Lincoln in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy to Close All Locations as Walgreens Acquires Stores and Prescription Files

February 24, 2023

Read more
February 24, 2023

Pharmacies will close their doors February 25 By Dolores Quintana Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy, which has locations in Pacific Palisades, Brentwood,...
News

Palisades Charter High School Class of 1983 Set to Host Epic 40-Year Reunion

February 24, 2023

Read more
February 24, 2023

Class of 1983’s reunion planned for the September By Keemia Zhang Palisades Charter High School’s graduating class of 1983 is...

Photo: Flickr (@Lorenzo Santos).
Crime, News

Federal Indictment Claims Former MoviePass Embezzled $260K for Coachella Party

February 23, 2023

Read more
February 23, 2023

Khalid Itum faces up 60 years in federal prison following recent indictment A former executive at cinema subscription service MoviePass...
News

American Youth Symphony Returns to Walt Disney Concert Hall This Weekend

February 23, 2023

Read more
February 23, 2023

Nearly 400 of the finest young orchestral and choral musicians from AYS and National Children’s Chorus will perform Benjamin Britten’s...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Los Angeles Restaurants Struggle as Food Costs Rise and Profit Margins Drop

February 23, 2023

Read more
February 23, 2023

“Los Angeles State of Restaurants” report from TouchBistro finds sales volume recovering to 77.4 percent of pre-pandemic levels ​​​​TouchBistro has...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chipotle Launches “Farmesa” in Santa Monica as a Test Kitchen for Innovation

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

Farmessa will soft open at Third Street Promenade’s Kitchen United Mix this month By Dolores Quintana Farmesa is a new...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Draycott in Pacific Palisades Introduces New To Share Menu Items for Date Nights

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

By Dolores Quintana Modern European restaurant The Draycott in Pacific Palisades has added new menu items to its repertoire in...
News, Upbeat Beat

Paul Revere Robotics Club Qualifies for State Championships

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

State tournament set for March 10  By Keemia Zhang The Paul Revere Middle School Robotics club is heading to the...
News, Upbeat Beat

Eugene Levy to be Featured in Pacific Palisades Library Association’s Writers, Artists and Musicians Series

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

The Writers, Artists and Musicians Series Continues with Eugene Levy: In Conversation at the Palisades Library on March 9 Emmy-...
News, Upbeat Beat

Assemblymember McKinner Proposes Microfiber Filter Requirement for Washing Machines

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

Assembly Bill 1628 would mandate the installation of microfiber filters on all new washing machines sold in California by 2029. ...
News

Malibu Hosts Multi-Agency Exercise Based on a 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Scenario

February 21, 2023

Read more
February 21, 2023

Scenario was based on “The Big One,” a devastating 7.8 earthquake that seismic experts believe will eventually strike on the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR