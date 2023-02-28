Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Installing Automated License Plate Recognition Cameras Throughout Malibu

LASD has identified five locations throughout Malibu for the cameras

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is set to install approximately eight Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) cameras throughout Malibu for public safety purposes. The Malibu Public Safety Commission voted in favor of their installation on April 21, 2021, and the City Council authorized their purchase and installation on September 1, 2021. The city received a total of 12 cameras in December of 2022.

The LASD aims to use ALPR technology for various purposes such as investigating suspected criminal incidents, identifying and locating wanted persons, enforcing sanctions or orders, crime prevention or general law enforcement purposes, and crime analysis for subsequent investigations. LASD has identified five locations with vehicular traffic where ALPR data will be valuable for immediate alert action and long-term investigations. These locations are PCH/Lunita Road, PCH/Kanan Dume Road, Malibu Canyon Road/Civic Center Way, PCH/Cross Creek Road, and PCH/South Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

“The goal of the ALPR cameras is to enhance public safety by providing usable license plate data for use by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the contracted agency for law enforcement services,” a Public Safety Commission staff report reads.

An estimated $26,000 was allocated from the General Fund for the equipment. According to LASD, they retain the right to remove ALPR data earlier based on limitations of data storage requirements and privacy concerns.

LASD’s privacy policy ensures that all conduct related to the capture, use retention and dissemination of information obtained through the use of ALPR complies with all applicable federal state and local laws. Audit trails will be maintained by LASD for a minimum of two years.

The ALPR cameras will be solar-powered; however Malibu staff recommended hardwiring them to a power source instead. Although five areas have been identified for camera placement with input from Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff station personnel who surveyed the areas originally identified for cameras were: the eastern entrance to Malibu, the western entrance to Malibu Latigo Canyon Road and PCH Malibu Crest Drive and Malibu Canyon Road 5 Kanan Dume Road and Cavalleri Drive 32350 PCH Las Flores Canyon Road and PCH Webb Way and PCH.