Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office Reviewing Marilyn Manson Sex Crimes Case

Photo: YouTube

Manson Accuser Takes Part in Press Conference to Accuse Gascón of Ignoring Her 

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has released a press statement that says it is currently reviewing a case involving musician Brian Warner, also known as Marilyn Manson, through its Sex Crimes Division, according to a statement from District Attorney George Gascón.

In the statement, Gascón confirmed that experienced prosecutors are examining new leads and additional evidence that recently surfaced in connection with an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD). The new information comes as part of a comprehensive case file provided to the DA’s office by the LASD.

Marilyn Manson aka Brian Warner has been accused by over a dozen women, including actress Evan Rachel Wood who gave testimony before the California Senate about her allegations before naming Warner. He has been sued by several accusers, many of whom have stated that they have been viciously harassed by his fans on social media.   

“It is our office’s responsibility to ensure that we have a complete picture of the admissible evidence available before making a filing decision,” Gascón stated. He emphasized that senior staff members have met with victims and that prosecutors remain in communication with them and their representatives throughout the process.

Actress Esmé Bianco (Game of Thrones) spoke out at a press conference on Thursday, staged by Los Angeles County District Attorney candidate Nathan Hochman. She is one of Manson’s accusers and first gave her account of Manson’s alleged rape, physical and psychological abuse to the Los Angeles Police Department in 2021 along with “hundreds of pieces of evidence.” She accused DA Gascón of ignoring her and her case until he learned of her intention to speak at a press conference for his opponent. 

Gascón’s press release stated that while he has received requests from victims to meet with him personally, it would be inappropriate at this stage to do so. “As the case is being investigated, it would be inappropriate for me, as District Attorney, to meet with victims during this time,” he said. “We anticipate making a filing decision soon and will provide an update when that time comes. At that time, I look forward to meeting with the victims to discuss how my office can continue to support them.”

The case review is ongoing, and a filing decision is expected in the near future.

