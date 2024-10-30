Los Angeles Dodgers Win 2024 World Series in Thrilling Comeback Against Yankees

Photo: YouTube

Dodgers Claims the Championship Title With a Stunning Victory

The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series Champions as of 8:56 p.m. In the fifth game of the series, after turning around a 5 to 0 score in the seventh inning, the Dodgers took the championship after a controversial fourth game that saw two Yankees fans interfering with a play and grabbing Dodger player Mookie Betts.

The win became apparent after fireworks started going off in West Los Angeles. Pitcher Walker Buehler clinched the win by striking out the New York Yankees Alex Verdugo. 

Things were tense but the Dodgers scored five runs to tie the game and then scored two more runs and held the line until the ninth. Freddie Freeman has been anointed as the MVP of the series, with four home runs and 12 RBI.

The Dodgers have announced that the celebratory parade will take place on Friday with a celebratory event at Dodger Stadium. The announcement said that it would not be feasible for fans to attend both. Specific details are to be announced tomorrow.

