Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Executive Director Heidi Marston Resigning

Heidi Marson speaking in 2019. Photo: LA Homeless Services Authority.

Resignation will take effect on May 27. 

By Sam Catanzaro

Heidi Marston, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) has tendered her resignation over a dispute with the organization’s board regarding the salaries of its lowest-paid employees. 

Marston, who started the job in an interim role in 2019, announced her resignation on Monday. When she began, the lowest-paid LAHSA employees’ salary was $33,000. In March 2021, Marston raised the annual salary of 196 employees at LAHSA to $50,000 while freezing the compensation of the organization’s 10 highest-paid workers. LAHSA’s oversight commission, composed of city and county political appointees, questioned this move. 

“Since making this decision, I have been accused of undermining ‘management’s position’ in re-negotiating LAHSA’s new Union Contract,” Martson wrote in a letter to the commission announcing her planned resignation. “My decision to increase LAHSA’s compensation floor to $50,000, as well as my decision to freeze compensation increases for our most highly-compensated employees, addressed the permanent need — as well as the pressing need of this moment in history — to align our commitments and values at every level of our work.”

In the letter, Marston said her resignation would take effect on May 27. Her current salary is $243,296. 

Marston’s announcement was applauded by People Assisting The Homeless, or PATH, which contracts with the city to provide homeless services.

“Having closely worked with Heidi Marston and LAHSA for a number of years, I am saddened to see her stepping down as executive director. Unfortunately, the current homeless services system is highly politicized and funding for proven solutions are subject to frequently changing winds of public opinion,” said PATH CEO Jennifer Hark Dietz in a statement. “Much of the work the current LA system does addresses the symptoms of homelessness, not the systemic causes. I applaud Heidi’s strength to call out the systems that cause and perpetuate homelessness.”

in News
Related Posts
News

Kaiser Permanente West LA to Serve as a Drop-off Location for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

April 26, 2022

Read more
April 26, 2022

Kaiser Permanente Southern California facilities, in partnership with local law enforcement agencies, are encouraging community members to participate in “National...

A rendering of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing over the 101 Freeway Agoura Hills. Credit: Official.
News

Newsom Proposes Spending an Additional $50 Million for Wildlife Crossings

April 26, 2022

Read more
April 26, 2022

Announcement comes as world’s largest wildlife crossing breaks ground in Agoura Hills By Sam Catanzaro Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

L.A. Residents Express Lowest-Ever Satisfaction With Quality of Life in Year Seven of UCLA Survey

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

A majority of respondents are dissatisfied with the overall quality of their lives, according to UCLA survey By Sam Catanzaro...
News, Video

Video: Culver City Converting Two Motels Into Homeless Shelters

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

The City of Culver City is converting two motels into homeless shelters. Learn more in this video made possible by...
News

New Sport Comes to Palisades Recreation Center

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

Palisades Recreation Center will add pickleball to their official spring program as of May 1 By Dolores Quintana USA Pickleball...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

The Lavish Estate Was Listed For $500 Million But Sold For Much Less

April 23, 2022

Read more
April 23, 2022

By Dolores Quintana The mansion that was hyped as one of the biggest, most expensive and most luxurious in the...

Photo: Zillow
News, Real Estate

Peter Choate-Designed Estate Sells for $10.7 Million

April 22, 2022

Read more
April 22, 2022

Laura Ziffren Wasserman purchases Peter Choate property for $10.7 million By Dolores Quintana ​​The wife of media heir Casey Wasserman,...

Photo: ​​Ryan Lahiff.
News, Real Estate

$30 Million Huntington Palisades Estate Hits Market

April 22, 2022

Read more
April 22, 2022

15000 Corona Del Mar lists for $30 million By Dolores Quintana A $30 million estate that rarely comes to market...
News, Real Estate

French-Based Owners of Westfield Mall Chain to Sell American Properties

April 22, 2022

Read more
April 22, 2022

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield looking to sell 24 properties French company, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UWR) is going to sell all of its mall properties in...
News

Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions Workers Ratify New Contract to Avoid Strike

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

New 3-year contract includes wages increase, more part-time hours and more By Dolores Quintana Grocery store workers at Ralphs, Albertsons,...

Mountain lion P-97. Photo: Jeff Sikich/NPS.
News

Young Mountain Lion Killed by Vehicle on 405 Freeway in Brentwood

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

18-month old male P-97 killed Thursday night By Sam Catanzaro A young mountain lion was killed by a vehicle on...

Palisades Charter High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, News

Pali High Reinstates Mask Mandate

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

Masks will be required indoors until at least April 29 By Sam Catanzaro Students were again wearing masks indoors this...

Tracy Quinn. Photo: Natural Resources Defense Council.
News, Upbeat Beat

Tracy Quinn Appointed CEO of Heal the Bay

April 19, 2022

Read more
April 19, 2022

Former NRDC Director of Urban Water Policy to assume role May 2 Environmental group Heal the Bay this week announced...

Photo: pacificpalisadeshistory.org.
News, Upbeat Beat

Pacific Palisades Centennial Celebration Around the Corner

April 19, 2022

Read more
April 19, 2022

May 7, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. The Pacific Palisades Centennial Celebration is just around the corner! This special Centennial celebration...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Captain Jonathan Tom Reports On Arrests In Pacific Palisades

April 19, 2022

Read more
April 19, 2022

Pali High robbery suspect and drug dealer who targeted middle school kids caught  On April 14, LAPD West Los Angeles...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR