Los Angeles Officials Propose Outright Citywide Ban on Oil Drilling

Ordinance would prohibit new oil and gas extraction and phase out existing extraction operations

Last week the Los Angeles City Planning Department released a draft ordinance that would prohibit new oil and gas extraction, phase out existing extraction operations, and protect the public from the range of risks and hazards associated with oil and gas extraction.

Rather than imposing setback requirements, this new ordinance goes further, with the end result of phasing out all oil and gas extraction activities in Los Angeles. This new citywide approach responds to Mayoral and Council direction and builds upon ongoing efforts by the Department to center issues of environmental justice, equity and sustainability through land use considerations.

“We learned from the environmental justice groups which became known as the STAND-LA Coalition that fracking wasn’t the full problem, rather neighborhood oil drilling was the real problem we needed to address to protect the health and safety of Angelenos,” said Councilmember Paul Koretz, who represents Century City and Westwood. “Consequently, my colleagues and I introduced the original motion to create a safety buffer zone around drill sites in 2017, the staff reports from the Petroleum Administrator came back and the City Attorney informed us that declaring oil and gas a non-conforming land use and using an amortization process as pioneered by Culver City was the smoothest path to protecting Angelenos. My colleagues and I took that path in our Energy, Climate Change, and Environmental Justice Committee and here we are today. I look forward to a full public engagement process on the draft ordinance and look forward to approving it.   I also want to make sure that oil and gas workers don’t just face unemployment, but that they have ongoing green jobs cleaning up all these toxic sites for the coming decades that it will take to clean up all of these toxic sites.”

In Los Angeles, there are 26 oil and gas fields and over 5,000 oil and gas wells—some active, others idle, and some abandoned. City Planning, along with the Office of Petroleum and Natural Gas Administration and Safety, Department of Building and Safety, and Fire Department, are responsible for monitoring and enforcement of existing drill sites.

City Planning, along with the Office of Petroleum and Natural Gas Administration and Safety, Department of Building and Safety, and Fire Department, are responsible for monitoring and enforcement of existing drill sites.

In the coming months, City Planning will facilitate public meetings with local stakeholders. Feedback collected at these hearings will inform the final ordinance that the Department will advance to Los Angeles’s City Planning Commission for a formal recommendation.

in News
Related Posts
News

Pali High Returns From Summer With Later Start Time

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

School year begins August 17 at 8:30 a.m. By Ashley Sloan Students at Palisades High School begin the new school...
News, Video

Construction Is Nearly Underway At The 76 Station On West Sunset: Palisades Today – August 15th, 2022

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Auxiliary Unit 283 Helps Underserved Children Prepare For Back To School * Construction...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Housing Mogul Howard Ruby Sells Century-Old Bel Air Estate for $35 Million

August 13, 2022

Read more
August 13, 2022

1.6-acre estate is located at 500 and 512 Perugia Way By Dolores Quintana Corporate housing mogul Howard Ruby has sold...

Photo: The Agency
News, Real Estate

Ben Affleck Lists Palisades Bachelor Pad for Nearly $30 Million

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

Affleck purchased the property after his 2018 divorce from ex-wife Jennifer Garner for $19 million By Dolores Quintana Ben Affleck...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist ​​There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...
News, Real Estate

Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or...

A mural honoring Molly Steinsapir in Pacific Palisades. Photo: Facebook (Team Molly).
News

Parents File Lawsuit in Death of Daughter Riding a Power Bike in Pacific Palisades

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

Jonathan and Kaye Steinsapir have filed a personal injury lawsuit against Rad Power Bikes  By Dolores Quintana The parents of...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA City Council Approves Expanded Anti-Camping Ordinance

August 11, 2022

Read more
August 11, 2022

Bonin one of three not votes in expansion of LAMC section 41.18 Los Angeles City Council has banned homeless encampments...

Photo: Meghan Reardon.
Dining, Food & Drink, News, Opinion

Review: A Santa Monica Restaurant’s New Happy Hour is Top-Notch

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Birdie G’s in Santa Monica has a new Happy Hour and it is something special. For one...

Hank’s Burger at Hank’s Palisades. Photo: Courtesy.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pacific Palisades Burger Named Best in Southland

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

LA Times selects Hank’s Burger at Hank’s Palisades as best burger in the region By Dolores Quintana Hank’s Palisades has...
Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat

Best of Pacific Palisades Awards Voting Now Open

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

Cast your vote to support your favorite local businesses  Voting is now open for Palisades News’ annual Best of Pacific...
News, Upbeat Beat

Column: ​​Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Endorses Traci Park for City Council, First Major, Post Primary Nod for the Venice Challenger!

August 9, 2022

Read more
August 9, 2022

By Nick Antonicello In what can be regarded as the first major, post primary endorsement by a significant Los Angeles...

Brian Banducci. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Upbeat Beat

Brian Banducci Takes Helm as Palisades High’s New Assistant Principal

August 9, 2022

Read more
August 9, 2022

Palisades native takes over role from Russ Howard By Ashley Sloan Palisades Charter High School recently announced Palisades native Brian...

P-89 was hit and killed by a car on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills on July 18, 2022. Photo: Annie Stevens.
News

Another Mountain Lion Dies After Being Hit by a Car

August 9, 2022

Read more
August 9, 2022

P-89 found dead along the shoulder of the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills last month By Sam Catanzaro Another mountain...

The Marina 7 Motel. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

City Council Sends Initiative to Ballot That Would Require Hotels to House Homeless in Empty Rooms

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

LA City Council unanimously approves measure for November ballot By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles City Council last week voted to...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR