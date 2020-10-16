Los Angeles Parking Enforcement Resumes

LADOT Resumes Parking Enforcement

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) Parking Enforcement and Traffic Control (PETC) has resumed parking enforcement. Find out what will and what will not get you ticketed or towed.

Beginning October 15, 2020 LADOT will RESUME parking enforcement and impounding, where applicable, for the following categories:

  • Residential street sweeping 
  • Expired registration on a vehicle 
  • Overnight/Oversize parking districts
  • Peak/rush hour and gridlock zone parking restrictions
  • Ticket/tow for abandoned vehicles (72 hour rule)
  • Vehicles displaying recently expired permits within preferential parking districts

LADOT will DELAY impounding vehicles used for dwelling pending a report back to Council in 30-60 days. Additionally, LADOT will DELAY the booting and impounding of scofflaw vehicles until January 1, 2021.

Enforcement is ONGOING for all the following categories:

  • Metered parking
  • Time limits within preferential parking districts for vehicles without a valid or recently-expired permit
  • Posted time limit zones in residential and commercial areas 
  • All posted Temporary No-Parking signs 
  • No blocking emergency access (alleyways, fire hydrants, etc.)
  • Colored curb zones
  • Parking restrictions for City-owned lots

According to LADOT, an additional program scheduled to begin November 2, 2020 will allow motorists an early payment discount. The program, known as Early Pay LA, will provide a $20 discount for citations paid within 48 hours.

in News
Related Posts
Crime, News

Trump Sign Taken From House’s Front Lawn, Catalytic Converter Theft

October 16, 2020

Read more
October 16, 2020

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes includes a resident that had a Trump...
News, Video

Pali High ‘Halloween Freak Fest’ Film Competition Deadline Extended: Palisades Today – October, 15, 2020

October 16, 2020

Read more
October 16, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Pali High ‘Halloween Freak Fest’ Film Competition Deadline Extended * LA County...
News, Video

Edify TV: Penmar Golf Homeless Encampment Update

October 15, 2020

Read more
October 15, 2020

The City of Los Angeles has taken new action in an effort to deal with a homeless encampment along Penmar...
Dining, News, Uncategorized

Michelin Guide Pauses Announcement of 2020 California Stars

October 15, 2020

Read more
October 15, 2020

Restaurant guide says COVID-19 and wildfires forced decision By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide has paused the announcement of Stars,...

The Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club clubhouse. Photo: Facebook.
News, Westside Wellness

Two Free Flu Shot Clinics in Pacific Palisades This Weekend

October 13, 2020

Read more
October 13, 2020

PPRA and Woman’s Club putting on clinics this weekend By Chad Winthrop Have not gotten your flu shot yet? Well,...
News, Uncategorized, Westside Wellness

Pacific Palisades Under Heat Advisory Warning

October 13, 2020

Read more
October 13, 2020

Heat advisory in effect until 5 p.m. Friday By Sam Catanzaro The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared a heat...
News, Westside Wellness

UCLA Develops Faster, Cheaper Coronavirus Testing

October 13, 2020

Read more
October 13, 2020

SwabSeq testing platform to be rolled out after FDA approval Scientists at UCLA Health will soon be using a new...
News, Video

Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center Reopening For Lap Swimming: Palisades Today – October, 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

Read more
October 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center Reopening For Lap Swimming * Santa Monica...

Photo: Joe Biden (Facebook).
News, Politics

Pacific Palisades Among Neighborhoods Donating Most to Joe Biden

October 12, 2020

Read more
October 12, 2020

Survey breaks down donations to Biden campaign by zip code By Sam Catanzaro Residents of Pacific Palisades have donated to...

Motel 6 in Baldwin Park, one of eight motels LA County is looking to house homeless individuals in. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

LA County Approves $75M to Fund Acquisition of Motels for Homeless Housing

October 9, 2020

Read more
October 9, 2020

LA County Board of Supervisors approves $75M to fund acquisition By Toi Creel To help fight the housing crisis and...
Crime, News

Palisades Burglar Uses Pool, Takes Shower

October 9, 2020

Read more
October 9, 2020

Palisades crime update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes was a burglar who...
News, Video

Palisades Parent And Tech CEO Sentenced in College Admission Scandal: Palisades Today – October, 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Parent And Tech CEO Sentenced in College Admission Scandal *...
News, Video

Bus-Only Lane Coming Soon?

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

Transportation officials are considering installing a bus-only lane on one of the busiest streets on the Westside. Learn more in...

World-class views at Terrazza. Photos: Courtesy.
Dining, News

Beachfront Dining on Display at Santa Monica Group of Restaurants

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

By Toi Creel COVID-19 hasn’t just had an impact on the health of Santa Monica residents, it also has impacted...
Fire, News

Palisades Library Catches Fire

October 8, 2020

Read more
October 8, 2020

Firefighters manage to save nearly all of the books By Sam Catanzaro A “stubborn” fire broke out in the Palisades...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR