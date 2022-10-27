Los Angeles Second Priciest City in United States for Burger and Fries

Moneygeek analysis shows average price for burger and fries in Los Angeles is $14.95

By Dolores Quintana

One of America’s favorite meals is getting hit by inflation as reported by Moneygeek. Their analysis found that the price of a hamburger, fries and a beverage has risen sharply in the last year. This analysis took stock of the prices in the 50 largest cities in the United States at 145 national and local restaurant chains and restaurants and found that prices on your average burg rose 9%.

The top two most expensive cities to order this all-American meal are both in California, namely San Francisco and Los Angeles and the third city on the list is New York City. In all three cities, the burger combo costs over $14.00. Conversely, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, you will get set back a mere $6.55 for that fried delight.

Burger King was the restaurant chain where prices increased the most, at 21% over 39 of the major cities surveyed in the study. Five Guys, with their free peanuts, is the most expensive of all the chains and that burger will cost you about $20.00 which is an increase of $2.37 from last year. San Francisco’s price average was $15.30 among most of the chain restaurants and Angelenos spend about $14.59 per burger combo currently. Moneygeek used allmenus and Grubhub to calculate pricing by way of the Internet Wayback Machine archive.