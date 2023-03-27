Low Interest Rates and Tax Changes Hit L.A. Office Sales Hard

Transfer tax and low interest rates contributing to decline in L.A. office sales

By Dolores Quintana

In the city of Los Angeles, on the eve of Measure ULA taking effect, office sales have dropped significantly in the first quarter of this year as reported by The Real Deal.com. The totals are $154 million versus the $659 million from the same period last year. These figures come from Yard Matrix, a firm that examines the data related to commercial real estate sales and research. The firm analyzed and tracks data for offices over 25,000 square feet. 

In addition to the drop in sales, the valuation of commercial real estate has also decreased from $420 per square foot in 2022 to $254 per square foot in 2023 about a 39 percent drop in value.  

The temptation would be to blame this drop on Measure ULA, but more than one city in the United States faces similar issues with valuation and commercial sales because of the increased difficulty of raising acquisition capital. In national totals, the amount of office sales has also plunged from last year’s total of $4.6 billion to this year’s receipts of $12 billion according to figures from Yard Matrix. 

The city government has admitted that it is likely that the first year of revenue under Measure ULA is likely to be less than hoped, but still, projections for the revenue is $672 million starting in July and ending on June 30, 2024 but has also factored in the national drop in sales into the equation. The original estimate of Measure ULA revenues was $900 million. Vacancy rates remain high in Los Angeles since the last quarter of 2023 when 27% of offices in Los Angeles were vacant according to CBRE, but these figures have remained high since the beginning of the pandemic.

Measure ULA is a tax created to help the city fund affordable housing projects and provide resources to tenants at risk of homelessness and levies a tax of 4% for properties conveyed over $5,000,000, but under $10,000,000, and 5.5% for properties conveyed at $10,000,000 or more.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Pacific Palisades Real Estate Deal Fall Through Again

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

Newlyweds cancel escrow on $64 million Pacific Palisades estate, continue search in Holmby Hills By Dolores Quintana If you can...
News

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Rejects Extension of Residential Tenant Protections

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

County Board of Supervisors votes down measure affecting landlords in unincorporated areas. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted...

Restoration planting volunteers planted 100,000 native trees and plants during a two-year project. Milk cartons protect the saplings from getting eaten by small mammals. Photo: NPS / Joey Algiers.
News

Locally Collected Seeds Used to Grow 100,000 Native Plants in Santa Monica Mountains Restoration Project

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Final planting event will be held Saturday, March 25 at 9 a.m. for the park’s largest ever restoration project After...
News

California Appeals Court Delivers Victory for Uber and Lyft, Allowing Independent Contractor Status for Drivers

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Proposition 22 exempted ride-share companies from certain labor laws, court rules in favor of the companies By Sam Catanzaro ​​A...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness to Restructure Operations

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Non-profit organization to phase out fiscal operations and community engagement by 2023, remaining funds to be managed by The People...

Dick Van Dyke speaking at the 2017 Phoenix Comicon at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons.
News

Actor Dick Van Dyke, 97, Crashes Car Into Wall on Slick Malibu Road

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirms moderate injuries sustained in accident attributed to rain-soaked roads Actor Dick Van Dyke was...

Photo caption for Venice, Brentwood and Westside photo: A 2017 RV fire in Westwood that resulted in the death of a man who was living inside the vehicle. Photo: LAFD.
News

LA City Council Approves Budgetary Resources for Rehousing RV Homeless Individuals

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

Two separate motions passed aimed to reduce recreational vehicle homelessness throughout Los Angeles Los Angeles City Council has taken steps...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Do You Think Elected Officials Should Help Keep Outdoor Dining Options Available for Restaurants? Take Our Survey and Share Your Thoughts

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed the way we live our lives, and one of the most significant impacts has been...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Draycott in Pacific Palisades to Host Chateau Reignac Wine Dinner

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

March 29 event will feature five-course dinner paired with select wines from the Bordeaux region  The Draycott in Pacific Palisades...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Proposed Bill AB 1217 Could Offer Much-Needed Relief to California Restaurants Facing New Fees and Restrictions on Outdoor Dining

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

Legislation would preempt local ordinances and preserve regulatory flexibility for struggling neighborhood restaurants By Sam Catanzaro A new bill proposed...

Photos: Vivi Gerson.
News

National Charity League Westside Chapter Empowers Young Women With Panel Discussion at the Brentwood Country Club

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

March 12 panel featured panelists representing the fields of education, medicine, entrepreneurship, marketing and sports. The National Charity League Westside...
News, Upbeat Beat

Post-Oscars Dinner and a Movie at Palisades Village

March 21, 2023

Read more
March 21, 2023

“All Quiet On The Western Front,” “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio,” and “The Sea Beast” screening at the Bay theatre The...

Maryam Zar. Photo: Bart Bartholomew.
News, Upbeat Beat

Senator Ben Allen Recognizes Maryam Zar as Woman of the Year

March 21, 2023

Read more
March 21, 2023

Attorney and human rights advocate, honored for advocacy work and local leadership Senator Ben Allen (D – Santa Monica) recognized...
News, Upbeat Beat

Los Angeles’ Institutions of Learning Offer Free Admission to LAUSD Students During Strike

March 21, 2023

Read more
March 21, 2023

Natural History Museum and La Brea Tar Pits provide free admission during three-day strike, Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens...
News

What Keeps You From Shopping Regularly at Palisades Village?

March 21, 2023

Read more
March 21, 2023

Earlier this month, we asked residents how often they shop at Palisades Village. More than half of respondents (54 percent)...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR