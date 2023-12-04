Luxurious Equestrian Estate “Paradise Found” Hits the Market in Sullivan Canyon

Photo: Carolwood Estates

David Calvert-Jones Lists Renovated Cliff May Residence for $21.5 Million

By Dolores Quintana

Los Angeles-based businessman David Calvert-Jones is parting ways after 14 years with his longtime residence in the horse-friendly Sullivan Canyon community on the Brentwood and Pacific Palisades border, as reported by The Robb Report. The Australian-born nephew of billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his wife Karina are asking just under $21.5 million for their updated mansion, initially acquired for just over $4 million.

The residence, previously owned by Hollywood actress and activist Maxine Cooper for nearly fifty years, was made famous by her role as Mike Hammer’s secretary, Velda, in the 1955 film noir classic Kiss Me Deadly. Originally built and designed in the early ’40s by noted architect Cliff May, the equestrian property underwent an extensive renovation and expansion during the Calvert-Joneses’ tenure. 

The five-bedroom, five-bath house spans over 6,200 square feet of split-level living space with stone and rustic hardwood floors, vaulted wood-beam ceilings, custom built-ins, and steel-framed windows and doors with views of the serene gardens. 

Situated on a leafy cul-de-sac parcel within the Riviera Ranch enclave, the off-white stucco and stone structure, roofed with terra cotta tiles, is known as “Paradise Found.” Walls screen the estate, and a gated driveway is lined with mature olive trees. The interior features a fireside living room that doubles as a screening room, a formal dining room, a glass-lined breakfast room, and a gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless appliances. The primary bedroom suite boasts a sitting area, a walk-in closet, and a spa-like bath with dual vanities, a soaking tub, and a separate shower.

Exterior amenities include a large detached guesthouse, a horse stable, a central courtyard with a swimming pool, an open-air cabana with a fireplace, al fresco lounging spots, and a spacious motor court with an attached three-car garage. The property, originally purchased for $122,500 by Maxine Cooper and her husband Sy Gomberg in the mid-’60s, has transformed into a luxurious and inviting residence during the Calvert-Joneses’ ownership. Drew Fenton and Bjorn Farrugia of Carolwood Estates and Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Realty are the listing agents.

