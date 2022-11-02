Lynne Cohen Foundation Celebrates 20 Years of Kickin’ Cancer with Brentwood 5K

The event returns November 13 to San Vicente Boulevard

By Susan Payne

This month, the Lynne Cohen Foundation celebrates 20 years of Kickin’ Cancer, a 5K Run, Walk, and Stroll that raises funds and awareness for women facing ovarian and breast cancers. 

The Annual Kickin’ Cancer 5K and Women’s Wellness Expo will take place on Nov. 13 with the 5K starting at 9 a.m. sharp on San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood, LA. Community members interested in taking part can register, fundraise, and boost awareness by visiting www.kickincancer.com.

Amy Cohen Epstein, the President and Executive Director of the Foundation, was only 21 when her mom, Lynne Cohen, passed away from a five-year battle with ovarian cancer. Epstein started the Foundation five years later and has dedicated her life to providing at-risk women with the knowledge and clinical support needed to take action proactively, catch cancer early, prevent it altogether, and fight it hard. 

“This is the 25th year anniversary of my mom’s passing and people still look at me with wet eyes and say, ‘I miss your mom, I think about her every day,’” Epstein said. “We had to do something to honor her legacy of giving back. She was a doer. She thought about others way more than herself even in her last days.”

Every dollar raised at the Kickin’ Cancer Run, Walk, and Stroll funds a national network of Lynne Cohen Preventative Care Clinics serving women and families at increased risk for ovarian and breast cancers. These clinics are highly specialized, innovative women’s care facilities that unite research, screening and clinical care for women who are at high risk for cancer. Through the Lynne Cohen Foundation, patients receive comprehensive cross-disciplinary care and have access to the latest clinical trials, genetic testing and psychosocial counseling. 

Two-time Emmy winner and Fox 11 News Anchor Marla Tellez will co-host the event with Epstein, bringing her passion for strengthening the community, promoting health, and empowering women.

Kickin’ Cancer is a non-competitive 5K Walk or Run and Women’s Wellness Expo complete with giveaways, fitness activities and entertainment, and a kids’ corner featuring a bounce house and prizes. This year, a Kickin’ Cancer Tribute Wall will honor and remember all those touched by cancer. 

“During the pandemic, many at-risk women put off their regular screenings out of fear or financial hardship. We stand in solidarity with our community – especially those who are vulnerable and underserved,” said Epstein. 

Runners and walkers from 60 different counties have bonded together against cancer during the 20 years Kickin’ Cancer has been held. 

“I challenge someone to tell me they have not been affected by cancer and they don’t know a woman in their life who has been affected,” Epstein said. “This event is incredibly bonding and inspiring. It’s vivacious and in Brentwood, where my mom lived so much of her life.”

During the walk’s first year, Epstein said she knew everyone there, but as the years passed and the event became more widely known, Kickin’ Cancer grew.

“It’s people from greater Los Angeles and beyond who are there because of the mission, the work we do with our preventative care clinics, and their families. Our work in preventing cancer is what’s made the Foundation successful and allowed us to stick around,” Epstein said. 

The run, beginning at 11620 San Vicente Blvd., starts at 9 a.m. and the festivities conclude around 11 a.m. on Nov. 13. Onsite registration starts at 7:30 a.m. Individual and team fundraising awards will be given out to top finishers.

Learn more and register at www.kickincancer.com.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
News, Video

‘Village for Vets’ to Host Charity Event for Veterans Next Week

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Cyclist Rushed to Trauma Center after Collision with RV on PCH* ‘Village...
Health, News, Video, Wellness

Botanical Drug Lozenge Shows Promising Results Combating Oral Cancer

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...
News, Video

The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
News, Real Estate

Drop in High-End Home Sales Impacting LA’s Luxury Real Estate Market

October 31, 2022

Read more
October 31, 2022

44 percent drop in high-end home sales in Los Angeles, Redfin report shows By Dolores Quintana According to a recent...
News, Real Estate

Home on Property Destroyed by Woolsey Fore Hits Market for $6 Million

October 31, 2022

Read more
October 31, 2022

4,400-square-foot property Maliview residence for sale in Malibu  By Dolores Quintana A new estate designed by famed Malibu-based architect Amit...
News, Real Estate, Video

Sugar Ray Leonard Re-Lists $45M Home For Third Time: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 31st, 2022

October 31, 2022

Read more
October 31, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* “American Pie” Producer Chris Weitz Buys Palisades Home For $7.7M* Sugar Ray Leonard...
News, Real Estate, Video

Governor Newsom Signs Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments

October 31, 2022

Read more
October 31, 2022

A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...
Education, News

Jury Awards Family of Special Needs Twins $45 Million in Abuse Lawsuit Against SMMUSD

October 28, 2022

Read more
October 28, 2022

Twins physically abused by behavioral aid, according to lawsuit By Sam Catanzaro A jury last week ruled that the Santa...
Life and Arts, News

Santa Monica Auctions Announces Return of Longtime Annual Fall Auction

October 28, 2022

Read more
October 28, 2022

Robert Berman’s beloved event returns to Bergamot Station on November 6 By Susan Payne Santa Monica Auctions, an independently owned...

Heidi Feldstein Soto, who is being outspent by large sums in her improbable race for LA City Attorney seems poised for a potential upset of frontrunner Faisal Gill come Tuesday, November 8th. Photos: Courtesy.
News

Column: Heidi Feldstein Soto Is the Giant Slayer in the Race for LA City Attorney!

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Hydee Feldstein Soto spent decades overcoming institutional hurdles to become one of the country’s most respected attorneys,...

Photo: thepearldragon.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pearl Dragon Not Renewing Lease

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

Lease to end in 2025 for Palisades Village space By Dolores Quintana Pearl Dragon located in the Palisades Village, a...

Blacksheep Burger in Sawtelle Japantown. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Los Angeles Second Priciest City in United States for Burger and Fries

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

Moneygeek analysis shows average price for burger and fries in Los Angeles is $14.95 By Dolores Quintana  One of America’s...

Antisemitic group called the Goyim Defense League seen hanging antisemitic banners over an overpass of the 405 Freeway close to Howard Hughes Parkway on October 22. Photo: Twitter (@orensegal).
Crime, News

Brentwood and Bel Air Among Local Neighboods Experiencing Antisemitic Incidents

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

Several antisemitic incidents this past weekend following Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements By Sam Catanzaro and Dolores Quintana There has...
News, Upbeat Beat

Westside Blood Drive Benefiting City of Hope This Weekend

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

$10 In-N-Out gift card for every donor A blood drive is coming to Santa Monica this weekend and every donor...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Antiquities Shop Giving Historical Antiquites A New Life

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

Local oddities and prop shop Jadis is known for its unique vibe and historical antiquities, in this video we explore...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR