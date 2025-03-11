Major Storms Set to Soak Los Angeles as Back-To-Back Storm Systems Poised to Hit Area

Heavy Rain, Flooding Risks, Mountain Snow Are on the Way

​Los Angeles is preparing for a series of storms expected to impact the region in the coming week, bringing significant rainfall and cooler temperatures.​

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) Los Angeles/Oxnard office, a moderate to strong winter storm is anticipated to affect Southwest California from Wednesday into Thursday. This system is expected to bring periods of moderate to heavy rain and mountain snow to the area.

Following a calm weekend with warm days and cool nights, the first storm is projected to arrive early in the week, on Monday night. The heaviest precipitation is expected from late Monday into Tuesday.

A second, more powerful storm is expected to target Southern California by midweek, the NWS states, “A moderate to strong winter storm will likely bring periods of moderate to heavy rain and mountain snow to Southwest California Wednesday into Thursday. Travel may become delayed or hazardous due to the rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds.”

Meteorologist Jason Farhang said, in a social media post, “The weather will start changing later this afternoon at 3 PM as this cut-off low has now fixated its trajectory towards Los Angeles, California later on tonight mostly after 7 PM into Tuesday thunderstorms are starting to develop in the system.”

Potential Impacts

The approaching storms may lead to various weather-related hazards, including:​

Urban and Small Stream Flooding: Heavy rainfall could overwhelm drainage systems, leading to localized flooding in urban areas and along small streams.​

Mudslides and Debris Flows: Recent burn areas are particularly susceptible to mudslides and debris flows during intense rainfall.​

Hazardous Travel Conditions: Mountain regions may experience significant snowfall, resulting in dangerous travel conditions due to snow-covered roads and reduced visibility.​

Residents are advised to take the following precautions: