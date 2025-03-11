Major Storms Set to Soak Los Angeles as Back-To-Back Storm Systems Poised to Hit Area

Heavy Rain, Flooding Risks, Mountain Snow Are on the Way

​Los Angeles is preparing for a series of storms expected to impact the region in the coming week, bringing significant rainfall and cooler temperatures.​

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) Los Angeles/Oxnard office, a moderate to strong winter storm is anticipated to affect Southwest California from Wednesday into Thursday. This system is expected to bring periods of moderate to heavy rain and mountain snow to the area.

Following a calm weekend with warm days and cool nights, the first storm is projected to arrive early in the week, on Monday night. The heaviest precipitation is expected from late Monday into Tuesday. 

A second, more powerful storm is expected to target Southern California by midweek, the NWS states, “A moderate to strong winter storm will likely bring periods of moderate to heavy rain and mountain snow to Southwest California Wednesday into Thursday. Travel may become delayed or hazardous due to the rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds.”

Meteorologist Jason Farhang said, in a social media post, “The weather will start changing later this afternoon at 3 PM as this cut-off low has now fixated its trajectory towards Los Angeles, California later on tonight mostly after 7 PM into Tuesday thunderstorms are starting to develop in the system.”

Potential Impacts

The approaching storms may lead to various weather-related hazards, including:​

  • Urban and Small Stream Flooding: Heavy rainfall could overwhelm drainage systems, leading to localized flooding in urban areas and along small streams.​
  • Mudslides and Debris Flows: Recent burn areas are particularly susceptible to mudslides and debris flows during intense rainfall.​
  • Hazardous Travel Conditions: Mountain regions may experience significant snowfall, resulting in dangerous travel conditions due to snow-covered roads and reduced visibility.​

Residents are advised to take the following precautions:

  • Stay Informed: Regularly monitor updates from local news outlets for the latest information on storm developments.​
  • Prepare for Power Outages: Ensure you have flashlights, batteries, and other essentials in case of power disruptions.​
  • Exercise Caution on Roads: If travel is necessary, be aware of potential road hazards such as flooding, mudslides, and snow in higher elevations.​
  • Secure Outdoor Items: Strong winds may accompany these storms; secure outdoor furniture and other items that could be blown away or damaged.
in News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Santa Monica City Council to Discuss Homelessness Strategic Plan and New Police SMART Center

March 11, 2025

Read more
March 11, 2025

Public input will be accepted on various agenda items, with discussions scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. The Santa Monica...
Hard, News

Deadline Approaches for Fire-Affected Worker, Business and Household Relief Grants

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

The relief programs are part of a broader $32.2 million initiative funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and community...
Hard, News

LA Recovery Officer Unveils “Builders Alliance” to Accelerate Palisades Fire Recovery

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

The coalition aimed at expediting rebuilding efforts while reducing costs City officials and developers have unveiled a collaborative effort to...
Hard, News

Palisades Fire Evacuee Identified as Woman Found Dead on Santa Monica Beach

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later determined her cause of death to be blunt force head trauma Authorities have...
Hard, News

Palisades Residents Join Lawsuit Against LADWP Over Fire Response: REPORT

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

According to the lawsuit, LADWP designed a system that lacked sufficient water pressure Twenty-five additional Pacific Palisades residents affected by...

Photo: GoFundMe: Jillina Carlano
Hard, News

Owners of Palisades Villa Seek to Rebuild, Help its Displaced Residents

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

The fundraiser states that the loss has left them in a dire financial situation A Pacific Palisades couple who lost...

Photo: CRMLS
News, Real Estate

1920s-Era Venice Apartment Building Goes on Market for $5.6M

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

Built in 1925, the two-story structure sits on a 7,684-square-foot corner lot A 1920s-era apartment building located at 923-933 N...
Hard, News

County Supervisor to Push For New Homelessness Department in Response to LAHSA Audit

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

Horvath labeled LAHSA’s issues “a nightmare,” aligning with growing frustration among elected officials Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath called...
News

Executive Function Coaching Practice Opens in Santa Monica 

March 10, 2025

Read more
March 10, 2025

By Susan Payne Forgetful. Unorganized. Distracted. Impulsive. These may be difficult, yet commonly used words to describe yourself, or a...
News

Rifkin Raanan Leads Renowned Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentistry

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

By Susan Payne Subtle differences in training, expertise, technological capabilities and amenities make all the difference when choosing the best...
News

‘All in One’: Mirror Mirror Med Spa Specializes in Skin, Face and Body Treatments

March 9, 2025

Read more
March 9, 2025

One of the top med spas in Los Angeles is at the top for a reason: state-of-the-art, minimally invasive, customized...
News, Video

(Video) Where great minds grow at The Willows Community School

March 7, 2025

Read more
March 7, 2025

The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning,...

Photo: Instagram: SantaMonicaPD
Hard, News

Woman Arrested in Connection With Santa Monica Arson Fires

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

The Fires Were Set at Multiple Locations, Including a Trash Container Near a Bus Stop A woman was arrested early...

Photo: N/A
News, Upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Mardi Gras Parade Returns to Venice Boardwalk

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

The Tradition of Mardi Gras in Venice Dates Back to 1914 When a Louisiana Native Introduced the Celebration to the...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Water Ban to End, Power Lines to be Buried in Palisades as Recovery Efforts Accelerate

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

Officials outlined the record-setting removal of hazardous debris and unprecedented utility restoration Nearly two months after wildfires devastated the Pacific...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR