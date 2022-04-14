Malibu Considering Sending Homeless People Outside City for Shelter

Plan would house homeless people within city limits in other municipalities

By Dolores Quintana

In a special Malibu City Council meeting on March 24, councilmembers received a report for Malibu’s Homelessness Task Force (HTF) that made a recommendation that an Alternate Sleeping Location (ASL) plan drawn up by the HTF should be reviewed by the Mayor and the members of the Malibu City Council and that the City Council should give guidance to the HTF on how to implement this plan. 

It seems that Malibu’s plan to enforce their city’s anti-camping ordinance would be to house homeless people in Malibu elsewhere. Cities are required to provide housing for unhoused individuals because of the Martin vs Boise Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling in 2018 that prevents a city from prosecuting people criminally for sleeping outside on public property when those people have no home or no other shelter to go to. A municipality must first offer unhoused people shelter before they can enforce the City ordinance. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department agrees that they cannot enforce the ordinance because of the Martin vs Boise ruling. 

According to the HTF report, there are three possible plans that the city could follow. The primary identified plan “recommends that an ASL be established outside the Malibu city limits and within approximately 20 miles of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Lost Hills Station.”

The plan would include “utilizing existing single-family dwelling (SFD) units, may reduce or eliminate the need for permitting or additional municipal or community approvals.” It could improve “scalability of bed quantity by bringing additional modules online. The City may be able to implement at least one or two modules (and thus have available beds) within 60 to 90 days of approval.” and be “a relatively low-cost threshold for initial implementation if units are rented or leased.” This plan would potentially be best at “improving access to services as the modules can also be strategically placed in areas that are transit-friendly to Social Security or mental and medical health facilities, as well as to jobs, shopping, and other basic life services.”

One of the concerns of the City Council members about providing unhoused people with housing inside of Malibu is the general lack of services that could be provided by the City. Malibu doesn’t have much in the way of supportive or affordable housing and very little medical, jobs services or social services of the kind that unhoused people would need to get back on their feet. 

The secondary plan would cover the options if Malibu was unable to establish an ASL in a different city and would only be used if the first plan was infeasible. In it the HTF “recommends establishing restrictions and covenants, including a maximum bed count, a “zerotolerance” zone, prohibition of loitering, and more. The zero-tolerance zone is to be within a substantial radius of the ASL with enhanced security and enforcement to prevent the sale or use of drugs, loitering, camping, smoking (unless in safe, designated areas), and violation of nuisance laws.” would need to be enforced on any facility established for the purpose of housing homeless people. 

The tertiary plan would cover the alternative option of an ASL within Malibu city limits that would be run by an already established facility. It would “utilize beds at one or more existing facilities outside the Malibu city limits, provided that the City would provide reasonable transportation to the facilities and confirm that the arrangement would enable LASD to enforce Malibu’s ordinances that regulate public space. Any contract with a service provider for this purpose would be contingent on whether they can reserve a specific number of beds exclusively for the City’s use.”

However, a subsequent followup to this original plan noted that “An option that was considered involved implementing one or more “modules” (each accommodating a maximum of six (6) individuals) within residential settings, inside or proximate to the City, via a series of contiguous or closely proximate single-family dwellings (“SFDs”). The HTF tasked a special ad hoc to review some of the legal issues that such an option could create. After reviewing their findings, which contained substantive legal concerns, and after considering other ethical and economic challenges, the HTF has determined not to recommend this option.” Therefore, the HTF’s recommendation is that the tertiary plan is not a feasible option. 

City Councilperson Bruce Silverton said in the meeting that he was opposed to the ASL in general but insisted that if there has to be one, it must be established outside of Malibu. He insisted that his belief is that whenever someone provides unhoused people with assistance that they are actually enabling the unhoused person to continue being homeless. He believes that it is not necessary to provide an ASL to enforce the anti-camping ordinance. Silverton stated “I’m opposed to Malibu spending one dime to address efforts to ‘solve’ homelessness issues or to assist anyone living unhoused in Malibu who was not a formerly housed resident of Malibu.”

The budget of the City of Malibu does not include funding for an ASL in the fiscal year of 2021 – 2022. Public Safety Manager Susan Duenas said, in response to a question by Councilmember Steve Uhring, that funding could be available from other sources to pay for an ASL and the HTF report said that funding could come from Measure H.

The motion to pursue creating an ASL outside of the City of Malibu was approved unanimously by the City Council and the Council will await the HTF’s proposal of that plan.

in News
Related Posts
P-102, a six-week old mountain lion kitten, was found with three different types of anticoagulant rodenticide (AR) compounds in her liver. Photo: National Park Service
News

Orphan Mountain Lion Kittens Found Last Year Test Positive for Rodenticide Poisoning, Feline Panleukopenia

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

A necropsy report shows that two kittens, P-100 and P-102, discovered last November in a Thousand Oaks office complex as...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA County Takes Steps Towards Banning Single-use Plastics

April 13, 2022

Read more
April 13, 2022

Board of Supervisors approve ordinance along 4-1 vote, final vote still needed By Dolores Quintana An ordinance that would ban...

Field crew workers from seasons past working in the Santa Monica Mountains. Photo: NPS / Lacey Cunningham.
News, Upbeat Beat

Get Paid $17 an Hour to Work in the Santa Monica Mountains for National Parks Service

April 12, 2022

Read more
April 12, 2022

NPS looking for field crew members for 2022 season The National Parks Service (NPS) is looking for field crew members...
News, Video, Wellness

Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Free Care For Veterans

April 12, 2022

Read more
April 12, 2022

Village for Vets in collaboration with Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation provided...

Paul Revere Charter Middle School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, Education, News

Thieves Steal Apple TVs From Paul Revere Middle School

April 11, 2022

Read more
April 11, 2022

Suspects remain at large in connection to April 2 incident  By Sam Catanzaro  Paul Revere Middle School suffered a burglary...
News, Video

Two Local Pali High School Students Robbed in Local Alley: Palisades Today – April 11th, 2022

April 11, 2022

Read more
April 11, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Two Local Pali High School Students Robbed in Local Alley* LA County...
News, Video

Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes

April 9, 2022

Read more
April 9, 2022

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...

Rendering: Grimshaw Architects.
News, Real Estate, Transportation

Work Begins on $900 Million LAX Metro Station

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

Project expected to be completed by 2024 By Dolores Quintana Work is finally beginning on the $900 million Metro project...
News, Real Estate

Secret Service Pays $30K Monthly to Live Near Hunter Biden in Malibu

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Hunter Biden’s Secret Service security detail pays over $30,000 a month to live near the President’s son...
News, Video

Culver City to Remove Parking Spaces to Make Way for Homeless Encampment

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

Culver City lawmakers have voted to remove parking spaces under the 405 Freeway to make room for a homeless shelter. .Video...

United States Courthouse - Spring Street. Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California (Facebook).
Courts, Crime, News

Palisades Resident Pleads Guilty to Federal Extortion Charges in Connection to DWP Billing Debacle

April 7, 2022

Read more
April 7, 2022

Thomas Peters has admitted role in an $800K scheme to keep the city’s handling of the DWP lawsuit from being...

Photo: Official.
News, Upbeat Beat

Skirball Cultural Center Announces the Opening of “I’ll Have What She’s Having”: The Jewish Deli

April 7, 2022

Read more
April 7, 2022

April 14–September 4 exhibition offers tasty bite into American Jewish immigration history and culture  The Skirball Cultural Center presents “I’ll...

Photo: parks.ca.gov
News, Upbeat Beat

Resilient Palisades’ Earth Day Celebration at Will Rogers

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022. 10:00am – 3:00pm Resilient Palisades is hosting an Earth Day celebration at Will Rogers State Park...
News, Upbeat Beat

Irene Dunne Guild Is Planning the M2 Think Pink for Women’s Wellness Event at the Bel Air Bay Club

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

Submitted by the Irene Dunne Guild  “Think Pink for Women’s Wellness”, an Irene Dunne Guild annual event, focuses on health...
News, Video

Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program Explained by L.A Public Works

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program could help keep our oceans clean and healthy. Today L.A Public Works walks...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR