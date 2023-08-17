Malibu Dining Spot Named World’s Most Beautiful Waterfront Restaurant

Photo: Instagram: @liandmeinnyc

Pour Moi Conducted an Analysis of Instagram Data to Ascertain the Most Exquisite Waterfront Dining

Swimwear retailer Pour Moi conducted an analysis of Instagram data for TimeOut, an international entertainment and culture news site, to ascertain the most exquisite waterfront dining establishments across the globe. The top position on this roster was claimed by Malibu’s own Nobu.

Nobu provides patrons with expansive, panoramic vistas of the Pacific Ocean and the picturesque coastline. Located at 22706 Pacific Coast Hwy, menu items include Monkfish Pate with Caviar, Albacore with Meyer Lemon and Chilean Sea Bass with Dry Miso. 

The subsequent two entries are situated in Greece and Croatia. However, the United States makes a notable resurgence on the list at the fourth rank, with Mama’s Fish House in Maui, Hawai’i. Earning its rank at the sixteenth position is Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, which forms an integral part of the Santa Monica Hotel.

