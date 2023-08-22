Malibu Fisherman Rescued After Falling off Cliff

The Man Landed on the Rocks Below the Mastro’s Ocean Club

At 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Malibu Search and Rescue along with other agencies rescued a fisherman in his 50s who went over the edge and landed on the rocks below the Mastro’s Ocean Club in Malibu.

The individual had been fishing when he tumbled approximately 30 feet down onto the rocks. As a result of the fall, he sustained a head injury and was in critical condition. Rescuers employed a rescue winch and patient basket to evacuate him.

The collaborative response occurred amidst torrential rains and windy conditions associated with Tropical Storm Hilary, heightening the danger for the rescue personnel. The victim was subsequently transported to a trauma center for medical care.