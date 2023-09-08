Malibu Retreat to Include “Sacred Feminine Rituals”

Other Exercises Will Include Somatic Reprogramming Practices

By Zach Armstrong

“Embracing The Arc Of The Feminine”, a series of experiential exercises, is coming to Malibu for attendees to embrace their feminine aspects.

Taking place at ‘Awa’y Malibu on Sept. 9 and 10, exercises will include somatic reprogramming practices, sacred feminine rituals, and immersions with re-roaming horses. According to allevents.com, tickets are priced at $1,111.

“By connecting with these powerful beings, you’ll gain a deeper understanding of yourself and your place in the world, learning to cultivate self-love, greater acceptance and the empowerment of responding from your grounded center with self-honoring sensitivity and awareness,” said a statement from the event. “Our equine partners are skilled at mirroring our emotions and inner states, providing powerful bio-feedback that supports you in unlocking old patterns with renewed insight and self-awareness.”

For more information or tickets, go to https://allevents.in/malibu/embracing-the-arc-of-the-feminine/10000705571040977.