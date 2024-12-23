Malibu to Offer Free Emergency Response Training in 2025

Photo: City of Malibu

Participants Will Learn Essential Skills to Prepare Themselves, Their Families, Businesses, or Organizations for Emergencies

The City of Malibu is inviting residents to participate in its free Community Emergency Response Team training, scheduled to begin in February 2025. The in-person classes, held at Malibu City Hall, are part of the city’s commitment to enhancing community-wide disaster preparedness.

Participants will learn essential skills to prepare themselves, their families, businesses, or organizations for emergencies, including wildfires, earthquakes, and other disasters. The CERT curriculum includes training in basic first aid, search and rescue, fire extinguisher use, disaster psychology, and more.

Classes will be held in person, and participants are allowed to miss only one session to complete the program.

The CERT program, developed by the Los Angeles City Fire Department in 1985 and later adopted by FEMA, trains community members in safety and lifesaving techniques to respond to emergencies when professional first responders may be delayed due to communication failures, road blockages, or high demand.

Since its inception, over 50,000 individuals nationwide have received CERT training, which covers topics such as disaster preparedness, team organization, medical response, fire safety, and terrorism awareness. The program culminates with a disaster simulation drill.

Malibu residents interested in the training can register through the city’s Public Safety Eventbrite page or visit MalibuCity.org/news

