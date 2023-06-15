Malibu Wine Tasting Event Taking Place This Weekend

Photo: Getty Images

The Journey Begins at the Heart of Malibu, Where Several Wine Tasting Options Await

Embark on a wine tasting experience June 16 at this Malibu Wine Tour. The private day tour offers a curated selection of three different wine tastings in the Malibu area, combined with a drive through the Santa Monica mountains. 

Upon booking, participants are personally contacted to arrange a custom pickup and drop-off location. At the scheduled time and location, a guide will greet them in a private luxury vehicle. The journey begins at the heart of Malibu, where a variety of wine tasting options await. There is a curated list of wineries and tasting rooms, including Strange Family Vineyards, Summer Somewhere Wines, Rosenthal Tasting Room, The Barn at Cielo, and Cornell Winery & Tasting Room. 

For more information or tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/malibu-wine-tasting-experience-w-pickup-and-drop-off-tickets-393338294427?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
