Malibu’s New Mayor Sworn In by Council Members

In a recent decision by fellow council members, Councilmember Steve Uhring has been selected to serve as the new mayor of the city of Malibu, embarking on a one-year term as the council’s leader. This appointment took place during a council meeting held on September 25, Patch reported.

In the same session, Councilmember Doug Stewart received a nomination from the council to assume the position of mayor pro tem, effectively succeeding Uhring in that capacity.

This transition marks the conclusion of Bruce Silverstein’s tenure as the outgoing mayor, a moment that prompted Uhring to recognize and extend his appreciation to Silverstein. During the leadership changeover ceremony, Uhring presented Silverstein with a plaque and expressed his gratitude for the positive impact Silverstein had on the council over the past year.

Malibu operates as a council-manager city, featuring a five-member City Council whose members are elected by the community to serve four-year terms. The mayor’s role within the council rotates among its members, each assuming the position for one-year terms.