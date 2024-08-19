Man Assaults Big Blue Bus Passenger, Faces Felony Charges

SMPD Detectives Used Big Blue Bus Surveillance Video, Tap Card Information, and Footage from Neighborhood Surveillance

A man has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies after allegedly assaulting a passenger on a Santa Monica Big Blue Bus, according to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD).

The incident occurred on the afternoon of July 29, on the 3200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. The victim reported being attacked from behind while seated on the bus in an unprovoked assault. The victim did not know the suspect. The victim sustained significant injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

SMPD detectives used Big Blue Bus surveillance video, TAP card information, and footage from neighborhood surveillance cameras to identify 34-year-old Erik Morgan of Los Angeles as the suspect. Morgan was located and arrested on August 9.

Morgan was arraigned on August 13 and now faces felony charges including mayhem, assault likely to cause great bodily injury, aggravated battery, and violation of probation. He remains in custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information related to the incident or the suspect is urged to contact Detective Orta at (310) 458-2293, Sgt. Chad Goodwin at (310) 458-8931, or the Watch Commander desk at (310) 458-8427.