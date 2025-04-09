Man Attempts to Steal Route 66 Sign, No Arrest Made

Police said the man left the area without further incident

A man was detained Sunday afternoon after police found him standing beside a dismounted Route 66 sign near the Santa Monica Visitor Center in Palisades Park, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Officers responded around noon to a report of possible vandalism involving the historic sign, which marks the western end of the iconic highway. Upon arrival, they found the sign leaning against a tree and a man standing nearby, police said.

The individual was found to be in possession of the sign, but an employee of the Visitor Center who reported the incident declined to press charges. Officers returned the sign to staff and released the man after advising him. No arrest was made.

Police said the man left the area without further incident.

SMPD is encouraging residents to report any suspicious activity by calling (310) 458-8491