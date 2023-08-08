Man Found Sealed in Barrel on Malibu Beach Died of Gunshot Wound to the Head

Photo: Instagram @sir_tanky2023

Law Enforcement Investigating Possible Motives For The Crime 

By Dolores Quintana

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has determined that the man discovered deceased inside a barrel on a Malibu beach was shot in the head, as confirmed by recent autopsy findings.

The man was identified last week as 32-year-old Javonnta Murphy. The cause of death, which was initially undisclosed, has now been officially listed as a gunshot wound to the head. The circumstances that led to Murphy’s tragic demise, as well as how he was placed within a barrel, are currently under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

The 55-gallon black plastic barrel was first sighted floating in a Malibu lagoon on July 30. A lifeguard at Malibu Lagoon State Beach opened the barrel on July 31 after it had drifted back into the lagoon.

Just how long the body was in the barrel isn’t yet known. The Los Angeles Times reported that Murphy had grown up in South Los Angeles alongside four brothers and aspired to become a rapper. Patrick Nelson, a family friend, revealed Murphy’s musical ambitions. Notably, law enforcement is now exploring a possible connection between Murphy’s death and the 2020 murder of rapper Pop Smoke, TMZ reports.

His brother, Jaquan Murphy, 24, was previously arrested in connection with the murder of Pop Smoke, who was fatally shot during a home-invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills in 2020. Despite initially being detained along with four other suspects for attempted murder, Jaquan was subsequently cleared of the charges.

The authorities are currently investigating the potential of Javonnta’s murder being an act of retaliation linked to the rapper’s tragic death. Law enforcement sources have informed TMZ that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is actively exploring this theory as well as other possible motives.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) A Beautiful Afternoon at Palisades Village Green

August 8, 2023

Read more
August 8, 2023

This is what a sunny day at Palisades Village Green looks like. @palisadesnews This is what a beautiful afternoon at...

Photo: Instagram: @randommlbstars
News, Real Estate

Former Dodgers Pitcher Puts Palisades Estate on Market

August 7, 2023

Read more
August 7, 2023

The Property Is One Block Away From Asilomar in El Medio Bluffs Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Darren Dreifort has...

Photo: MLS.com/Instagram: @mattbellamy
News, Real Estate

Muse Lead Singer Puts Malibu Mansion on Market for Nearly $6M

August 6, 2023

Read more
August 6, 2023

The 3,685-Square-Foot Property Was Purchased by Matt Bellamy in 2016 By Zach Armstrong Matt Bellamy, lead singer and frontman of...
News, Video

(Video) Three Hikers Airlifted From Pacific Palisades in Under Four Months

August 4, 2023

Read more
August 4, 2023

Since late April, three people have been airlifted by LAFD from Pacific Palisades trails. @palisadesnews Three hikers airlifted from Palisades...

Photo: Instagram: @sir_tanky2023
News

Identity of the Man Found In Malibu Lagoon Has Been Released

August 4, 2023

Read more
August 4, 2023

Musician and Rapper From Sylmar Identified By Coroner  By Dolores Quintana The body of a deceased man discovered inside a...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Networking Breakfast Coming to Howdy’s Sonrisa Cafe

August 3, 2023

Read more
August 3, 2023

Breakfast Menu Includes Items Such as the All American Breakfast Burrito and the Cross Fit Breakfast Bowl. Join the Connections...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

“Monte Rio Wine Dinner” Coming to Palisades Village

August 3, 2023

Read more
August 3, 2023

The Evening Will Include Four Courses Paired With Nine Wines By Zach Armstrong Porta Via Palisades will be hosting its...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

K Bakery Hosting Palisades Woman’s Club Coffee Meetings

August 2, 2023

Read more
August 2, 2023

The Club Is Having “Coffee and Conversations”, Otherwise Known as Kaffeeklatsch By Zach Armstrong The Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club will...
News, Video

(Video) Picnic Tables at Will Rogers Park

August 2, 2023

Read more
August 2, 2023

Multiple picnic tables provided at Will Rogers Park. @palisadesnews Multiple picnic tables are provided at Will Rogers State Park #picnic...
News

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Hosts Sixth Sense in Beverly Hills

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

By Susan Payne This August, spiritual leader, humanitarian and peacemaker Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is making a visit to...
News, Video

(Video) New Plays Coming to Pierson Playhouse

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

Two new plays are coming in 2023 to Pierson Playhouse @palisadesnews These plays are coming to Pierson Playhouse #palisades #pacificpalisades...

Photo: Traci Park
News

Over 1,000 Feet of RV Camps Cleared Along Jefferson Blvd, Traci Park Says

August 1, 2023

Read more
August 1, 2023

The Jefferson Trail Rehabilitation Project Aims to Restore the Ballona Wetlands By Zach Armstrong Traci Park and her team announced...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Workers At Malibu Lagoon State Beach Discover 55 Gallon Barrel Containing A Body

July 31, 2023

Read more
July 31, 2023

Authorities Investigate Mysterious Incident as High Tide Raises Questions  By Dolores Quintana  The beach at the 23200 block of Pacific...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Thornton Abell-Designed Home on Market for $12M

July 31, 2023

Read more
July 31, 2023

Amenities Include a Full Gym, Private Screening Room and Office Architect Thornton M. Abell’s 1957 Mid-Century home features an open-air...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$4M Palisades Home Close to Pacific Ocean, Getty Villa

July 31, 2023

Read more
July 31, 2023

Wood Floors, Arched Windows and a Skylight Contribute to the Allure This $3.99 million property at 181 South Surfview Dr...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR