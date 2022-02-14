Mar Vista Resident Stephanie Clements Announces Campaign For City Controller

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook

Clements Running On An Anti-Corruption, Pro-Fiscal Responsibility Platform

By Dolores Quintana

Mar Vista resident Stephanie Clements announced her campaign for City Controller on Friday, February 8. Clements has over 25 years of experience as Chief Financial Officer and Los Angeles City Executive overseeing budgets for some of the city’s most vital programs such as Los Angeles Fire and Police Pensions and the Public Works – Bureau of Street Services. 

The race for controller isn’t one that is as highly controversial or attention getting as the race for Mayor, but the City Controller is the person who is the chief accounting officer, auditor and paymaster for the entire city and who analyzes the effectiveness of different city departments. The Controller oversees three City Departments: Audit Services, Accounting Operations, and Financial Reporting and is in charge of city auditing and financial reports. 

Clements is a third generation Angeleno who is running on an anti-corruption, pro-fiscal responsibility platform. She considers herself an anti-corruption crusader and government fiscal watchdog. 

She said, “I believe that the city is on a dangerous trajectory and that corruption and fiscal mismanagement are to blame.” Clements added, in reference to a number of recent headlines about city leaders and politicians, “No doubt there is less transparency and scrutiny in City government, and I want to correct that.” 

Clement believes that the city needs to make smarter investments in IT technology to promote better responses to the city’s daily issues like homelessness, social inequities, public safety, decay of the city’s infrastructure and job creation. She says, “We need to invest more in technology by adopting emerging technologies and hiring more IT professionals that will lead to increased productivity and data-driven problem-solving. You can’t effectively run a city the size of Los Angeles without making smart IT investments a high priority.

If you would like more information on her candidacy, you can visit her website here: Clements For Controller

in News
Related Posts
News, Video, Wellness

West LA Red Cross Donates Comfort Kits to Veterans

February 15, 2022

Read more
February 15, 2022

The American Red Cross is supporting our Veterans by supplying comfort kits. Learn how you can get involved in this...

Photo: Courtesy of Vicky Halliday
News

CD-11 Council Candidates Talk About Homelessness

February 14, 2022

Read more
February 14, 2022

Candidates Jim Murez, Allison Holdorff-Polhill, Traci Park, Mike Newhouse, Greg Good, Vince Sulaitis, Mat Smith, and Erin Darling engage in...
News, Video

Local Storefront Elizabeth Lamont Has Moved: Palisades Today – February 14th, 2022

February 14, 2022

Read more
February 14, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Local Storefront Elizabeth Lamont Has Moved * Boy Scouts Partner With Councilman Mike Bonin...
News, Video

New Composting Law For California

February 14, 2022

Read more
February 14, 2022

Are You Composting Correctly? Learn what to put in your green bins in this video brought to you by Sheriff...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News, Real Estate

Rick Caruso Has Officially Filed Paperwork To Run For Mayor Of Los Angeles

February 11, 2022

Read more
February 11, 2022

Billionaire Has Changed His Party Registration From No Preference To Democratic By Dolores Quintana Billionaire developer Rick Caruso has filed...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Is First In The Nation For Luxury Home Sales

February 11, 2022

Read more
February 11, 2022

Compass Report Shows Strong Sellers Market, Prices Exploding  By Dolores Quintana In a report published by Compass, the largest independent...
News, Sports, Video

Super Bowl Pre-Game Show to Be Broadcast From Santa Monica Pier

February 10, 2022

Read more
February 10, 2022

The Santa Monica Pier will be the location for the Super Bowl Pre-Game show broadcast. Learn more in this video...

Photo: Courtesy of Citizen Public Market
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Citizen Public Market Restaurants Offering Superbowl Game Day Specials and Big Screen TV

February 9, 2022

Read more
February 9, 2022

You Can Watch The Game While Eating Tasty Food By Dolores Quintana Citizen Public Market in Culver City is hosting...

Photo Credit: Andres Ospina
Education, News

Outdoor Transitional Pre-K Harnesses the Power of Nature to Teach STEAM

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Roots and Wings Pre-K School Teaches Kids Using STEAM Method  By Susan Payne Nestled between the Santa Monica mountains and...

Photo: Mirror Media Group
Entertainment, News

2022 Oscar Nominations Have Been Announced

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Power Of The Dog and Dune Lead With The Most Nominations By Dolores Quintana The nominations for the 94th annual...

Photo: Facebook, Alligator Cracking Photo.
News

La Cruz Drive Needs To Be Repaved After Water Main Bursts

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Street Has Needed Repairs For Some Time By Dolores Quintana On Feb. 2 at 6:45 a.m., a water main burst...
News, Video

Resilient Palisades Launches Phase One Of Micro Grid Solar Plan: Palisades Today – February 7th, 2022

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Resilient Palisades Launches Phase One Of Micro Grid Solar Plan*  Palisades Democratic...
News, Real Estate

Interview: Craig Joyce of People Assisting the Homeless on LeaseUP Program

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

By Dolores Quintana I spoke with Craig Joyce, LCSW, Senior Director of Special Programs at PATH (People Assisting The Homeless),...

Sam Page. Photo: Facebook.
News, Real Estate

Hallmark Channel Actor Sam Page Puts Palisades Home up for Sale

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

$3.95 million price tag for 2,800 square foot house. By Dolores Quintana Sam Page, popular Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies and...

Rick Caruso. Photo: caruso.com
News

Rick Caruso Contemplating Mayoral Bid

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

Local Billionaire registers as Democrat ahead of mayor’s race By Sam Catanzaro Billionaire real estate mogul and possible 2022 Los...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR