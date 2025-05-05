Marathon From Altadena to Palisades to Raise Funds For Recovery Efforts

The course will pass through checkpoints, including stops in Eagle Rock, Silver Lake, Hollywood, and Santa Monica

Runners will traverse a 50-kilometer course from Altadena to the Pacific Palisades on Saturday in a relay-style event organized by the Silver Lake Track Club to raise funds for ongoing wildfire recovery efforts across Los Angeles.

Dubbed “Altadena to the Palisades: An Ultra-Marathon Relay,” the event is being framed as a symbolic response to the long-term nature of rebuilding from the region’s destructive wildfires. Participants may complete the full course solo, form relay teams of up to five, or run specific segments of the route. Organizers emphasized that the run is not a race, but rather a community effort to raise awareness and resources.

The course will begin at 7 a.m. at Good Neighbor Bar in Altadena and pass through a series of checkpoints roughly every 10 kilometers, including stops in Eagle Rock, Silver Lake, Hollywood, and Santa Monica, before concluding at Will Rogers Beach in the Palisades.

Funds raised will go to local organizations involved in fire relief and rebuilding efforts, including Altadena Mountain Rescue, the Santa Monica Mountains Fund, and the Palisades Fire Domestic Workers Fund. The event will also support the Altadena Public Library.

According to the Silver Lake Track Club, which is hosting the relay, all proceeds will be donated. Registered runners will receive a t-shirt, sunglasses, and aid station support along the route, with post-run refreshments at the finish line.

The event is unsanctioned and has no time limit. More details, including the course map, are available on the Strava platform.

For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/altadena-to-the-palisades-an-ultra-marathon-relay-tickets-1234095124739?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl.