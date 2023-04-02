Marc Forster’s Restored Richard Neutra House Back on the Market After Three Years in Santa Monica Canyon

Forster purchased the house in 2009 and hired restoration architect Mark Haddawy to restore the premises in accordance with Neutra’s original design.

Film director Marc Forster has put his Richard Neutra-designed Santa Monica Canyon home back on the market for $12.7 million, a significant drop from the $15 million asking price three years ago.

Forster purchased the house in 2009 and hired restoration architect Mark Haddawy to restore the premises in accordance with Neutra’s original design. Originally built for actress Anna Sten and her movie producer husband Eugene Frenke, the “Sten-Frenke House” won the top prize in House Beautiful magazine’s competition in 1934.

The house is a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Landmark and was also featured in the movie “Laurel Canyon.”

The property includes a Bauhaus-inspired main house and a work studio/guesthouse with a total of five bedrooms and six baths in 4,300 square feet of living space. The gated property sits on a double parcel overlooking the Santa Monica Canyon and Pacific Ocean beyond and features a large swimming pool and a two-car garage.

The listing is held by Bjorn Farrugia and Drew Fenton of Carolwood Estates.