Mardi Gras Parade at Venice Beach Returning in February

This Year’s Theme is Magical Mystical Trip

As the vibrant tradition of the Venice Beach Mardi Gras Parade marks its 25th year, participants are urged to don their most festive costumes and join the lively celebration.

Event Details:

Date and Time: Sunday, February 25, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Theme: Magical Mystical Trip

Flyer Design: Todd von Hoffmann

Venice Beach Mardi Gras Parade Schedule:

11:00 a.m.: Pre-Parade Party

12:00 p.m.: Parade kicks off at ROSE AVE and the Boardwalk

2:00-6:00 p.m.: After Parade Dance Party at the Sidewalk Cafe featuring The Gumbo Brothers

Participants are encouraged to utilize street parking or park at the North City Parking Lot. The designated parking/start location is 300 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291.

Venice’s Mardi Gras legacy dates back to August 16-18, 1935, when the first annual Mardi Gras Festival was held, according to a post from Venice Paparazzi. Mirroring the festivities of New Orleans, the three-day event featured parades, costumes, contests, and entertainment. King Neptune’s arrival in an outrigger canoe, Queen Venetia’s coronation, and a royal procession along Ocean Front Walk marked the beginning of the celebration. The tradition continues, embracing the spirit of fun and frivolity, with the afternoon parade showcasing floats and costumed merrymakers wearing oversized plaster of Paris heads, crafted in Arthur Reese’s studio.

For more information, go to https://www.venicepaparazzi.com/2024/01/22/mardi-gras-parade/?fbclid=IwAR0dW7j8x-PJFzVDjR-EcAbxF5M1zdnSCN97KfIr896irQ3sOa4XBSCz7SA_aem_AaZ7ry7nRrsde9VOomxq2DhRzNk2DAEyX7sTpVhJfihGwxXOpGiPtwMCcuJpmOh95kQ.