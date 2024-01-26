Mardi Gras Parade at Venice Beach Returning in February

Photo: N/A

This Year’s Theme is Magical Mystical Trip

As the vibrant tradition of the Venice Beach Mardi Gras Parade marks its 25th year, participants are urged to don their most festive costumes and join the lively celebration. 

Event Details:

  • Date and Time: Sunday, February 25, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Theme: Magical Mystical Trip
  • Flyer Design: Todd von Hoffmann

Venice Beach Mardi Gras Parade Schedule:

  • 11:00 a.m.: Pre-Parade Party
  • 12:00 p.m.: Parade kicks off at ROSE AVE and the Boardwalk
  • 2:00-6:00 p.m.: After Parade Dance Party at the Sidewalk Cafe featuring The Gumbo Brothers

Participants are encouraged to utilize street parking or park at the North City Parking Lot. The designated parking/start location is 300 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291.

Venice’s Mardi Gras legacy dates back to August 16-18, 1935, when the first annual Mardi Gras Festival was held, according to a post from Venice Paparazzi.  Mirroring the festivities of New Orleans, the three-day event featured parades, costumes, contests, and entertainment. King Neptune’s arrival in an outrigger canoe, Queen Venetia’s coronation, and a royal procession along Ocean Front Walk marked the beginning of the celebration. The tradition continues, embracing the spirit of fun and frivolity, with the afternoon parade showcasing floats and costumed merrymakers wearing oversized plaster of Paris heads, crafted in Arthur Reese’s studio.

For more information, go to https://www.venicepaparazzi.com/2024/01/22/mardi-gras-parade/?fbclid=IwAR0dW7j8x-PJFzVDjR-EcAbxF5M1zdnSCN97KfIr896irQ3sOa4XBSCz7SA_aem_AaZ7ry7nRrsde9VOomxq2DhRzNk2DAEyX7sTpVhJfihGwxXOpGiPtwMCcuJpmOh95kQ.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Hard, Video

(Video) Check Out Small World Books’ “New Titles from Small Presses” Selection

January 25, 2024

Read more
January 25, 2024

Small World Has You Covered @palisadesnews Wanna check out reads from smaller publishers? Small World has you covered. #booktok #bookworm...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Rec Center Volleyball Gets a Boost Thanks to Generous Donation

January 25, 2024

Read more
January 25, 2024

The center kicked off its volleyball program last year and is eager to see it blossom By Zach Armstrong As...

Photo: Instagram: @burgette.restaurant
Dining, News

French Burger Spot Delays Santa Monica Opening

January 25, 2024

Read more
January 25, 2024

Menu Items Include the “La Burgette” with Beef, Dijon Burger Sauce, and Six Month Mimolette Cheese By Zach Armstrong Burgette,...

Photo: Jemma Pizzeria
Dining, News

Jemma Now Offering After School Snack Menu

January 24, 2024

Read more
January 24, 2024

Pali-style Fries (mozzarella, caramelized onion, vodka sauce and Parmesan) Included By Zach Armstrong Through June 30, the recently opened Jemma...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
News, Upbeat

1920s Style Event Will Celebrate Legacy of Silent Film Star Marion Davies

January 23, 2024

Read more
January 23, 2024

Several Features of the Event Will Throw Guests Back Into the 1920s By Zach Armstrong On Sunday, Jan. 28, from 1...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Renowned Opera Singer Set to Perform at St. Matthews

January 23, 2024

Read more
January 23, 2024

This performance showcases music by Wagner, Amy Beach, Margaret Bonds and more Renowned mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis, recently featured at the...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Hearings Set for Proposed Changes to SMMUSD Board Member Election Process

January 22, 2024

Read more
January 22, 2024

A petition proposes dividing the district into seven geographic “trustee areas” The Los Angeles County Committee on School District Organization...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Mother in Custody After Leaving Child Alone on Boat

January 22, 2024

Read more
January 22, 2024

The Child Is in Protective Custody By Zach Armstrong A mother has been arrested after her infant child was found...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Dog Park Finally Set for Pacific Palisades

January 22, 2024

Read more
January 22, 2024

Spacious Parks Are Already a Key Component to the Mostly-Residential Palisades, but Dogs Are Not Allowed By Zach Armstrong The...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$2.1M Three-Story Home Set For Construction on Sunset Ave

January 22, 2024

Read more
January 22, 2024

The existing 762 sq ft house will pave the way for a new compound This 4,800 sq ft lot is...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$25M Santa Monica Home Features Putting Green and Entertainment Pavilion

January 22, 2024

Read more
January 22, 2024

The grounds offer expansive lawns and a gorgeous swimming pool Situated on one of Santa Monica’s premier streets, this family...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$75M Estate Along Pacific Coast Highway Comes With Tennis Court and Guest Apartments

January 21, 2024

Read more
January 21, 2024

The 12-bedroom, 14-bath home spans approximately 12,000 sq ft This exclusive beach and bluff compound graces one of Paradise Cove’s...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Car Fatally Crashes Into Woman Pushing Cart

January 19, 2024

Read more
January 19, 2024

The woman, believed to be homeless, could not be identified on scene On Jan. 13, at around 1:50 am, the...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Santa Monica Man Sentenced for Multi-Million Dollar Crypto Scheme

January 19, 2024

Read more
January 19, 2024

From 2017 to 2021, He Operated a VirtuL-Currency Money Services Business Known as Digital Coin Strategies LLC A 33-year-old Santa...

Photo: Rudy Barrientos
Hard, News

Law Firm Issues ‘Cease and Desist’ to Beloved Palisadian Taco Truck

January 18, 2024

Read more
January 18, 2024

Operations Continue But New Signage Has Been Posted By Zach Armstrong Rudy Barrientos has been operating the beloved Gracias Señor...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR