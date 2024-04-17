Marina del Rey Apartment Shooter Faces 20 Felony Charges, Could Spend Life in Prison

The Self-Employed Chef Is Being Held in Lieu of Over $5M Bail

By Zach Armstrong

A man accused of firing over 90 rounds from the roof and throughout a Marina del Rey apartment complex could spend the rest of his life in jail after being charged with multiple felony counts, authorities announced Tuesday.

Victoryloc Nguyen, a 41-year-old self-employed chef who was a resident of the complex, went on a three-hour shooting spree Saturday night from within the Pearl Apartments on the 4100 block of Via Marina. During this episode, Nguyen wore a tactical vest and was armed with two assault weapons, a handgun and carried multiple loaded magazines, L.A. County District Attorney George Gascon said in a press conference.

Upon the arrival of L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputies, the shooter allegedly shot at the authorities multiple times with a rifle. The suspect then broke into an apartment by shooting off its door handle and continued his shooting spree from the balcony of that unit. It was around this time the suspect also shot through the floor, nearly striking a woman who lived below. No one was struck or injured, Gascon stated.

The charges Nguyen now faces include two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, one count of attempted murder of a civilian, ten counts of assault with a machine gun on police officers, four counts of assault with a machine gun on civilians, one count of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, one count of first-degree residential burglary and one count of possession of an assault weapon.

The suspect is currently being held in lieu of $5.27 million bail; an increase of his previously reported bail of $2 million. If convicted of his charges, Nguyen faces a maximum of life in prison, Gascon stated.

Nguyen pleaded not guilty to all charges. A preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for May 13 at the Airport Courthouse.

An investigation into further details on Nguyen and the nature of the shooting is ongoing. Authorities said he has no criminal history, and that they’re still trying to ascertain the legality of his possession of the weapons.