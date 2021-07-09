Marina Drive-In Movie Summer Series Underway

Gather with your family and friends to watch movies by the sea in Marina del Rey.

Marina Drive-In Movie Nights, located at 13477 Fiji Way in Parking Lot #2, is presented by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Luxury Liners and Shops at Waterside by Caruso. The series is held every Friday and Saturday with two movies showing at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. through September 5.

“The Marina Drive-In movies mean old-school entertainment in the comfort of your own car!” event organizers said.

 The cost is $20 per vehicle, per movie + a $2.32 ticket-handling fee.

The movies are shown on large elevated LED screens, bright enough to see during the daytime, according to event organizers.

Guests will use the car FM radio to hear the movie audio via a channel that is provided upon entry. Additionally, guests can watch from the back of a trunk/hatchback or sit outside of the vehicle on their own chairs.

Local restaurants nearby are open for outdoor dining, so come early and have dinner with a waterfront view or place a takeout order. Or, guests can order food from gourmet food trucks on-site or bring their own food and drinks. 

Looking to get the most out of the experience? Make it a staycation and enjoy activities during the day like kayaking, whale watching or simply taking a sunset stroll along the water at Boardwalk MdR Shops, Fisherman’s Village or Burton Chace Park.

For more information visit www.mdrmovies.com 

