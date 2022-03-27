Maroon Five Singer Adam Levine lists his Pacific Palisades estate for Nearly $60 Million

Former home of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

By Dolores Quintana

Maroon Five Singer Adam Levine lists his Pacific Palisades estate for sale at $57.5 million as reported by Patch.com. The residence is the former home of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner and the guesthouse on the property is the same one that Affleck moved into during his break up with Garner. Levine purchased the property with his girlfriend the supermodel Behati Prinsloo. In addition to Affleck, Garner, Levine and Prinsloo, other former famous owners were Gregory Peck and mega producer Brian Grazer. 

The estate’s main house is 9,000 square feet of space that has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms with a pool and a basketball court. The entire estate has a total of 10 bedrooms and 14 baths. The couple’s art collection lines the walls of the home which is located at 1700 San Remo Drive. The listing’s description on Redfin.com says this about the property, “One of the most important estate properties on the westside, situated on over 3 acres with unobstructed downtown to ocean views. An incredible compound featuring 3 separate structures, which have been impeccably remodeled by one of the top design teams in the world with the highest level of quality, design, and style. The sprawling 9k sf, 5 bedrooms, 8 bath main house boasts the quintessential California lifestyle. Featuring plaster walls, gorgeous natural light wood floors, and steel doors and windows all overlooking spectacular gardens, huge lawns, outdoor kitchen, resort-like swimming pool/spa, and stunning city to ocean views. Additional amenities include a state-of-the-art Dolby Digital theater, gourmet kitchen with walk-in refrigerator, and a truly incredible owner’s bedroom suite with large dual walk-in closets complete with a sunlit bathroom covered in stone with double shower steam and glam dressing area. There are also walking paths throughout the property, a basketball court and a chicken coop. There is an incredible 4-bedroom guest house with its own full kitchen and living/dining areas, plus a separate yoga/office and gym structure. Truly a once in a generation opportunity.”

Kurt Rappaport at Westside Estate Agency is this listing’s agent.

