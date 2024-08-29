Marquez Knolls to Host Annual Block Party on Sept. 14

Highlights Include Complimentary Hot Dogs, Live Performances and a Dedicated Kids’ Zone

The Marquez Knolls Property Owners Association (MKPOA) is preparing to bring the community together with its annual Block Party on Saturday, September 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place along the sidewalk of Marquez Avenue.

This year’s festivities will feature a range of activities suitable for all ages. Highlights include complimentary hot dogs provided by ACS Security, live performances by Alper Music School, Gerry Blanck’s Martial Arts Studio, Palisades Studio Performing Arts & Fitness, and New Vibes Gymnastics. A dedicated kids’ zone will offer a bounce house, balloon artist, magician, and face painting.

Local businesses are also participating in the event, with many offering raffle prize giveaways. Among the participating businesses are ACS Security, TLC Hair and Skin Care and Beauty Salon, Prana by Lana, Palisades Plumbing, and Knolls Pharmacy.

The Block Party is free to attend, and complimentary parking will be available to all visitors.