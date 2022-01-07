Massage Chair Mogul’s Mandeville Canyon “Fortress Estate” Sells for $56.55 Million

Matt Wollman sells estate

By Dolores Quintana

A Mandeville Canyon “fortress estate” has been sold for over $55 million.

Matt Wollman, founder of Interactive Health, which he sold for $23 million in 2003, has also sold his estate in Mandeville Canyon for $56.5 million, realizing a tidy profit as reported by the LA Times. Wollman originally purchased the mansion in 2007 for $25.3 million. The sale is the second largest in 2021 according to The LA Times report.

The reason why the estate is referred to as a fortress is because it is a very security-conscious home. The 6.2-acre grounds are gated and the property sits on the edge of the Santa Monica Mountains Preserve, so privacy is assured. The home comes with an underground meeting space that has a bank vault-style door and a top-of-the-line security system.

The rest of the estate is a bit more conventional with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, play room, sitting room, gym, wood-paneled office and a two-story living room. There is also a chef’s style kitchen and family room area that opens up to the outside with a pergola canopy and a corridor of melaleuca trees. In fact, the entire property is filled with trees, many of them of fruit bearing varieties with vegetable and herb gardens. There is a swimming pool and a tennis court as well.

The building has an L shape and is made of stucco and grey tile in the Mediterranean style.