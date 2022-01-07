Massage Chair Mogul’s Mandeville Canyon “Fortress Estate” Sells for $56.55 Million

Photo: Zillow

Matt Wollman sells estate 

By Dolores Quintana

A Mandeville Canyon “fortress estate” has been sold for over $55 million. 

Matt Wollman, founder of Interactive Health, which he sold for $23 million in 2003, has also sold his estate in Mandeville Canyon for $56.5 million, realizing a tidy profit as reported by the LA Times. Wollman originally purchased the mansion in 2007 for $25.3 million. The sale is the second largest in 2021 according to The LA Times report. 

The reason why the estate is referred to as a fortress is because it is a very security-conscious home. The 6.2-acre grounds are gated and the property sits on the edge of the Santa Monica Mountains Preserve, so privacy is assured. The home comes with an underground meeting space that has a bank vault-style door and a top-of-the-line security system. 

The rest of the estate is a bit more conventional with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, play room, sitting room, gym, wood-paneled office and a two-story living room. There is also a chef’s style kitchen and family room area that opens up to the outside with a pergola canopy and a corridor of melaleuca trees. In fact, the entire property is filled with trees, many of them of fruit bearing varieties with vegetable and herb gardens. There is a swimming pool and a tennis court as well. 

The building has an L shape and is made of stucco and grey tile in the Mediterranean style.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
​​Austin Russell’s Pacific Palisades mansion. Photo: realtor.com
Real Estate

Mystery Buyer of $83 Million Palisades Mansion Revealed a 26-Year-Old Billionaire

January 7, 2022

Read more
January 7, 2022

Austin Russell owner of  20,000 square foot Palisades mansion By Dolores Quintana The buyer of a 20,000 square foot mansion...

Photo: Facebook (@AGRobBonta).
Opinion, Real Estate

Opinion: Attorney General Spurs on Big 2022 Housing Battle

January 7, 2022

Read more
January 7, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist There will be plenty of political battles next year, starting with likely reelection challenges to Gov....
News

Drop in Santa Monica Mountains Monarch Butterfly Numbers ‘Deeply Concerning’

January 5, 2022

Read more
January 5, 2022

By Dolores Quintana There are 18 critically endangered species of butterflies and moths in the state of California and the...

A Westside Food Bank drive-thru food pantry at the West LA Veterans Administration. Photo: Facebook (@westsidefoodbank).
News, Westside Wellness

Interview: Westside Food Bank Adapting to Challenges of the Pandemic

January 4, 2022

Read more
January 4, 2022

An interview with Bruce Rankin, Executive Director of The Westside Food Bank By Dolores Quintana We spoke to Bruce Rankin,...

Photo: Twitter (@Schwarzenegger).
News, Upbeat Beat

Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates 25 Tiny Homes for Veterans at West Los Angeles VA

January 4, 2022

Read more
January 4, 2022

$25k donation facilitates purchasing and building of 25 tiny homes Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently donated 25 tiny homes...
News, Video

Pali High Charter Delays Enforcement Of A Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate: Palisades Today – January 3rd, 2022

January 3, 2022

Read more
January 3, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisades Women Arrested After Assaulting Fellow Passenger On Delta Flight* Pali High...

Photo: City of Santa Monica.
News

Lawmakers Look to Curb ‘Growing Wall of Illegal Vendors’ on Santa Monica Pier

December 29, 2021

Read more
December 29, 2021

“This issue isn’t about illegal vending, it’s about our community values,” says Councilmember Lana Negrete  By Dolores Quintana and Sam...
News, Video

Holiday Special 2021 The Year In Review: Palisades Today – December 27, 2021

December 27, 2021

Read more
December 27, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.This holiday special showcases the top news stories from 2021.All this and more...
News

Study Identifies How Much Artificial Light Is Too Much for Local Coastal Animals

December 21, 2021

Read more
December 21, 2021

Anna Novoselov/UCLA Newsroom There’s less light pollution along Southern California beaches than in densely populated inland areas. But even lower...

The new LA County District 3 map. Credit: LA County (Official).
News

New LA County District for Pacific Palisades More Conservative

December 20, 2021

Read more
December 20, 2021

Sheila Kuehl decries new District 3 By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Last week a new map for LA County...
News, Video

$83 Million Dollar Mansion Bought By A 26 Year Old Billionaire: Palisades Today – December 20, 2021

December 20, 2021

Read more
December 20, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Local Resident Falls Victim To Mail Theft * $83 Million Dollar Mansion Bought...

Photo: realtor.com
Real Estate

Jim Belushi Sells Brentwood Mansion

December 18, 2021

Read more
December 18, 2021

12,000 square-foot property sells for $30 million By Dolores Quintana Actor/cannabis farmer Jim Belushi has finally sold his former Brentwood...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Popular Fashion Company Opens First Brick and Mortar Store in Palisades

December 17, 2021

Read more
December 17, 2021

MISA comes to Palisades Village By Dolores Quintana Palisades Village is the new home to the flagship store for MISA,...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

Stagnant Rent Growth Forecasted for Westside Cities and Neighborhoods

December 17, 2021

Read more
December 17, 2021

Lusk Center for Real Estate at USC releases annual study By Dolores Quintana The Lusk Center for Real Estate at...

Huntington Beach Oil Spill October 3. Photo: City of Huntington.
Crime, News

Texas Energy Company and Subsidiaries Indicted for Negligence During Oil Leak that Damaged SoCal Coastline

December 16, 2021

Read more
December 16, 2021

Amplify Energy faces charges in connection to Huntington Beach spill By Sam Catanzaro A Houston-based energy company and its subsidiaries...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR