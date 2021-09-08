Matt Damon Reduces Sale Price Of Palisades Mansion By $3m: Palisades Today – September 7, 2021

* Two Ficus Trees Along Sunset Blvd Will Soon Be Replaced
* Matt Damon Reduces Sale Price Of Palisades Mansion By $3m
Trail cameras captured P-63, one of the mountain lions studied during the Covid-19 shutdown, walking in the fog. Photo: National Park Service.
News

Mountain Lions in Los Angeles Moved Less With Fewer Humans in Parks During the COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Order

September 8, 2021

According to a recent study published in Ecological Solutions and Evidence, as people sheltered in place during the initial stage of...
Food & Drink, Video

Market Report: Nutrition and Flavor Packed Inside An Unusual Fruit

September 8, 2021

Passion fruit is a versatile tropical addition for your next smoothie, cocktail, or breakfast treat. Today we learn from the...

George W. Bush. Photo: Courtesy Distinguished Speaker Series.
Local Business Spotlight, News

Distinguished Speaker Series Expands to Long Beach, Celebrates 24 Years of Candid, Relaxed Evenings With Renowned Changemakers

September 8, 2021

Series features Former President George W. Bush in September, 24 years after his mother and former First Lady of the...
Video

Westside Local Becomes LAPD’s New Senior Lead Officer

September 7, 2021

Westside local and LAPD’s new Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin chats about his life growing up in Venice, his approach...
Video, Westside Wellness

Reimagine Everyday Materials Into Works of Art at ReDiscover’s Fall Camps

September 7, 2021

ReDiscover Center is now offering Fall programs focused on education and creative expression within schools and at their 2,500 sf...
Video, Westside Wellness

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty Through the Power of Work

September 7, 2021

The Little Market is a mission driven nonprofit organization with the fundamental belief that every person deserves a safe job,...
Education, Lifestyle, News

Auditions for HVS Conservatory will be held this fall for February 2022 enrollment

September 6, 2021

Hollywood Vocal Studios and Adreana Gonzalez are proud to announce the founding of Hollywood Vocal Studios (HVS) Conservatory—a post-secondary school...
Sports, Video

Local Hoopers Rejoice As Venice Basketball League Returns

September 6, 2021

The Venice Basketball League is officially back on the courts after nearly 2 years of closure. Nick Ansom joins us...
Video, Westside Wellness

Weekly Skate Meetup Cultivates an Inclusive Community

September 2, 2021

L.A Skate Hunnies was born during the pandemic as a way to connect with others through exercise, in just over...
Food & Drink, Video

Market Report: The Many Different Varieties of Eggplant

September 1, 2021

Who knew that eggplant came in so many shapes, sizes, and colors, learn about each of these unique varieties in...
Sports, Video

Westside Olympic Swimmer Shares Her Journey To The Games

August 31, 2021

Two time Olympian, Westside Local, and Medical Student Andi Murez has returned from the Tokyo games, hear about her journey...
Video, Westside Wellness

ReDiscover Your Creativity Through Sustainability

August 31, 2021

ReDiscover Center is helping develop children’s creativity through hands-on making with sustainable materials. Learn more in this video brought to...
Video

Santa Monica’s Newest Park Showcases African American Heritage

August 31, 2021

The Historic Belmar Park honors African American culture with art installations and educational signage as part of the Belmar History+Art...
Video

LA County Libraries Have Eliminated Late Fees

August 31, 2021

All LA County Libraries will waive past fines for all overdue materials and will not be charging late fees in...
News, Video

Group Of Juvenile Great White Sharks Spotted Off The Coast At Will Rogers Beach: Palisades Today – August 30, 2021

August 31, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Group Of Juvenile Great White Sharks Spotted Off The Coast At...

