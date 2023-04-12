Mayor Bass Supports Revised Al Fresco Ordinance for Outdoor Dining in Los Angeles

Public Input Sought on Revised Al Fresco Ordinance for Outdoor Dining in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Planning Department recently unveiled a revised draft of the proposed Al Fresco Ordinance, which aims to regulate outdoor dining on private property. Planning Department officials stated that the revised ordinance takes into account feedback received during the public hearing and comment period on the initial draft, which took place in November. The revisions primarily focus on parking relief, operational standards, and alcohol authorizations.

One of the main goals of the Planning Department is to create a simple and streamlined transition process for current outdoor dining operations, in compliance with Zoning Code regulations, as well as for restaurants looking to expand their outdoor dining options in the future. Many restaurants in Los Angeles had taken advantage of temporary outdoor dining regulations that were implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic when indoor dining was banned by health officials. However, with the end of COVID emergency declarations, there has been a rolling back of al-fresco dining permits, despite the popularity of outdoor dining among residents.

Mayor Karen Bass has expressed her support for the revised ordinance’s efforts to promote outdoor dining in the city. In a statement, Mayor Bass said, “Al Fresco shows us a better way that supports small businesses, creates jobs, and adds vibrancy to our neighborhoods. I directed city departments to work together to make this a permanent Al Fresco program that incorporates everything that made the temporary program successful and to make the process simple and easy to navigate for our restaurants.” Mayor Bass has also indicated that she will continue to work with city departments involved in the efforts to create a permanent program for outdoor dining.

The revised Al Fresco ordinance is scheduled to be considered along with a staff recommendation report by the City Planning Commission on April 27. Residents of Los Angeles are encouraged to provide further feedback on the ordinance via email at alfresco.planning@lacity.org or through hard copy submissions to the mailing address: Marry Richardson, Department of City Planning, 200 N. Spring Street, Room 701, Los Angeles, CA, 90012.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
News

Support a Worthy Cause While Enjoying Delicious Eats at Taste of Home Festival in Los Angeles

April 12, 2023

Read more
April 12, 2023

Food festival planned for April 29 in Hollywood The Taste of Home Festival offers a unique experience that goes beyond...
News, Upbeat Beat

Retailers in LA Must Meet Fair Work Week Standards Under New Ordinance Los Angeles’ Fair Work Week

April 12, 2023

Read more
April 12, 2023

Ordinance in effect as of April 1 The City of Los Angeles has enacted the Fair Work Week Ordinance, aimed...
News, Upbeat Beat

Palisades Branch Library to Host Painting Class With Local Artist Martha Meade

April 11, 2023

Read more
April 11, 2023

Participants will learn to paint with acrylics on canvas, and each person will produce a masterpiece to take home and...
News, Upbeat Beat

LA County Aims to Train Half a Million in Hands-Only CPR by Year End

April 11, 2023

Read more
April 11, 2023

Officials aim to combat heart disease through  hands-only CPR training campaign Los Angeles County residents and workers who attend entertainment...

Assemblymember Miguel Santiago. Photo: Facebook (@MiguelSantiagoAD54).
News

Embattled City Councilman Kevin de León Faces Challenger in Assemblyman Miguel Santiago

April 11, 2023

Read more
April 11, 2023

Election in Los Angeles’ 14th District heats Up as Santiago challenges de León after racist recording scandal Assemblyman Miguel Santiago,...

Photo: Citizen App
News

Mother of Two Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Pacific Palisades

April 10, 2023

Read more
April 10, 2023

Tragic incident on Saturday morning occurs when suspected DUI driver crashes into parked cars, sending vehicles flying into pedestrians on...

Photo: Douglas Elliman
News, Real Estate

Private Equity Billionaire José E. Feliciano Buys $50 Palisades Million Mansion, Narrowly Avoids New Mansion Tax

April 9, 2023

Read more
April 9, 2023

Feliciano and wife Kwanza Jones upgrade to neighboring home in Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana Private equity firm CEO and...
News, Real Estate

Retired NHL Star Chris Chelios to Sell Malibu Beach Home for $75 Million

April 8, 2023

Read more
April 8, 2023

Coveted piece of real estate offers a luxurious coastal retreat with stunning ocean views Former NHL defenseman and three-time Stanley...

Photo: Douglas Elliman
News, Real Estate

“Top Gun: Maverick” Actor Mile Teller and Wife Purchase $7.5 Million Cape Cod-Style Home in Pacific Palisades

April 8, 2023

Read more
April 8, 2023

The white-shingled structure spans over 6,600 square feet of open-concept living space on three floors, boasting five bedrooms and seven...

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor. Photo: The Ocean Cleanup
News

Innovative Trash Interceptor System Withstands Damage During Southern California Storms

April 7, 2023

Read more
April 7, 2023

Dutch nonprofit the Ocean Cleanup’s Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor 007 catches thousands of pounds of garbage during recent storms that...
News

Motion to Release Inmates and Implement Alternatives to Incarceration in LA County Jails Faces Hurdles

April 7, 2023

Read more
April 7, 2023

Solis-Horvath motion includes proposals for electronic monitoring, zero-bail system, and legislative changes to address overcrowded jails By Sam Catanzaro A...
News

Column: New Cars All Electric by 2035? Maybe Not

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

By Tom Elias California government bureaucrats call it the “Advanced Clean Car II Rule,” last August’s update to the state’s...

Photo: Instagram(@mastersoftaste).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Hank’s Palisades Participates in 2023 Masters of Taste Event at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl Stadium

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

By Dolores Quintana Chef Isaias Peña and Hank’s Palisades was one of the Culinary Masters at Masters of Taste 2023...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Spring Dine LA 2023 to Feature New Restaurants and Classic Favorites

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Spring event returns April 28 to May 12 showcasing a diverse range of cuisines from 55 neighborhoods Los Angeles Tourism...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Eastern European Pancake Restaurant Blin Blin Closes After Less Than a Year in Pacific Palisades

April 6, 2023

Read more
April 6, 2023

Blin Blin, which served thin, crispy blinis using owner Alena Logvinenko’s grandmother’s recipe, opened has closed its doors on Via...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR